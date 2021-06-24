Gering students among 685 conferred UNK degrees for 685

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 685 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises May 7 and May 8 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Undergraduate degrees were conferred at exercises 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. The graduate-degree hooding ceremony took place Saturday, May 8.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Gering graduates were: Samantha Powers, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Justin Ruzicka, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling.