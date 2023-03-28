Gering Junior High School students received a lesson on opera and encouraging words from UNL Opera performers at an assembly Friday, March 24.

The assembly was organized by Gering resident Rita Stinner, who also serves as president of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and sits on the board of Friends of Opera at UNL. Stinner said that visiting GJHS provided an opportunity for the students to experience opera for the first time.

“We wanted to bring entertainment and knowledge to all of our children,” she said. “Many of the people in our town — and most of the children in our town — may not have seen a live opera, and we are giving them that opportunity.”

The visit to GJHS preceded the UNL Opera’s performance of “La Traviata” at the Midwest Theater held on Saturday, March 25. As such, UNL Director of Opera William Shomos supplemented vocal performances with some important background information on both the show and the art of opera itself, taking time to help the students truly understand some of the aspects that make opera unique and powerful.

“Music can reveal someone’s emotions. It can reveal what someone is thinking that they might not actually say in the words, and that’s really neat,” he said. “The primary language of opera isn’t the spoken text, it’s the music. You have to listen to the music to let the story unfold.”

Shomos taught the students some ways in which they could understand the story of opera even without understanding the language it’s written in. Chief among these was the ability to listen to the emotion being expressed in song, which he said could reveal even more truth than plainly written or spoken words.

“The performer has an emotion that they want to communicate. That emotion comes out through their voice and goes into the space as sound. It lands in your eardrums, the soundwave actually touches it, and it makes you feel an emotional response to what they send out,” Shomas said. “There’s nothing in-between the singer and you. They express an emotion, you feel it. It’s just really direct and emotionally true, and I think that’s one of the cool things that’s very unique to opera.”

Near the end of the assembly, several of the opera performers offered words of encouragement to students who might be interested in pursuing music either as a hobby or a profession. One of these was South Dakota native Alexandra Libick, who began her vocal training when she was in middle school.

“I started wanting to sing opera in eighth grade,” she said. “I started really young, and I wanted to quit. I thought I was horrible. But look at me now. This is my major, and I get to sing with all of these amazing people.”

The students also heard from professional opera singer Thom Gunther, who told them about all the opportunities that singing has opened for him over the years.

“I’ve been to Italy, I’ve been to Germany, I’ve been to Mexico, Peru. And all of that is because I sing opera,” he said. “Now I get paid to sing, and it’s one of the coolest things ever.”

Students like Porter Kelley were enthusiastic about what they saw and heard on Friday. Kelley said that he was very impressed by the talent on display, and it motivated him to continue studying and practicing music in his own way.

“It was amazing. I’m in band and choir, and when I get to high school I want to learn to play acoustic guitar and write my own songs, too,” he said. “I’m a little more secluded than some people are, so seeing other people do music makes it seem a little easier.”

Gering Junior High School principal Shawn Seiler said he expected his students to go home inspired to try what they had heard the opera performers do, even if it was done in secret.

“I don’t think these kids truly understand the skill, although they can hear it. I guarantee they’re going to try it tonight or tomorrow morning in their showers,” Seiler said.