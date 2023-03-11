Students from Gering got a chance to represent their school and share the results of their research at the Panhandle Regional Science Fair in the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff campus of Western Nebraska Community College Tuesday morning.

The science fair was hosted by ESU 13’s Professional Learning Department and was open to students in grades six through 12. Four other school districts from across the area were in attendance: Kimball, Chadron, Garden County and Leyton.

Several Gering eighth graders participated in the competition, including Ryland Ray, Abigail Joekel and Lilliana Rihmig. The students investigated a variety of topics and conducted experiments in search of answers to their questions and hypotheses.

Ray’s experiment sought to answer a question that might interest local golfers: will Vaseline make your golf ball travel further?

“I wanted to see if Vaseline could help the distance of your golf swing,” he said. “I wanted to see if it could improve it, and it did because it minimizes friction at impact. It was really cool.”

Ray’s process combined driving practice with the scientific process to investigate the effect of a single variable, the Vaseline, on the distance traveled by the golf ball.

“I had to go to a golf simulator, and I took 25 swings without Vaseline and 25 swings with Vaseline on the face of the club,” said Ray.

Joekel and Rihmig worked together on an experiment focused on the effects fruits and vegetables can have on our bodies.

“We did how fruits and vegetables affect your heart rate in teens around 13- and 14-years-old,” explained Rihmig.

The girls’ process was carefully planned and took great care to isolate the effects of each fruit and vegetable in question.

“We would eat something like the spinach, then wait five minutes and test our heart rate, then wait five minutes again for a total of 30 minutes,” said Joekel. “Then we averaged it out and put it on our graph.”

Joekel and Rihmig found that fruits and vegetables had opposite effects on their heart rates, and even took the extra step to figure out why that is.

“The broccoli makes (heart rate) go down, and so do spinach and green beans. Fruits like mango and banana make it go up because of the sugar in them,” said Joekel.

All three students said that they enjoyed working on their science fair projects and would consider participating in the event again next year.

“I thought it was pretty fun,” said Rihmig. “Getting to figure out all this stuff and do all the research was cool.”

Students from other schools investigated a variety of other topics, such as whether cacti can be over-hydrated, the best method of purifying water, and how shape affects taste.

The top six finishers in each of the science fair’s two age divisions will move on and compete at the Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences’ State Science Fair at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln on Thursday, April 20.

ESU 13 professional learning coordinator Dave Griess said that participating in the science fair not only encourages students to think scientifically, but also it gives them a chance to follow their own interests and express creativity.

“I love to see the creativity or where the project goes. The first thing I get is their title, and my brain starts going. Then I start reading their abstract and it’s totally different than where I would have gone with the project, and that’s very cool,” he said.

According to Griess, the fair is seeing increased interest at the high school level, which is a trend he would like to see continue. He encouraged area educators who might be interested in getting their students to participate next year to get in touch with him.

“Any Panhandle teacher that is interested in getting an early start or thinks it might be complicated and needs some help, they can definitely reach out to me at ESU 13, and I can help encourage and guide them and make it happen,” said Griess.

