Gering students show appreciation for community partners with appreciation breakfast

Local business representatives had the opportunity to experience the best of local high school youth Tuesday, April 19, during an appreciation breakfast at Gering High School.

Through Gering’s work-based learning program, high school students have gotten the opportunity to test out different careers and industries to help them figure out their next steps. Oftentimes, it solidified their career goals.

“I really like the fact that you get to build bonds with students and help them navigate through their learning experience,” Gering senior Autumn Elsen said during the work-based learning appreciation breakfast, which was also held Tuesday morning. “Being in the school has confirmed that being an elementary teacher is what I really want to do.”

Carter Flowers had a similar experience in that his placement with Floyd’s Truck Center helped him decide the route he wants to take.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do HVAC or diesel tech and when I got into Floyd’s it helped me realize that this is where I want to be,” he said. “I like working with my hands.”

At Gering’s breakfast, each business partner was recognized for their contribution to the students’ practical education by receiving a certificate from their student interns.

“This partnership allows students the opportunity to gain real-world experiences and connections alongside classroom learning in our school,” GPS community engagement director Jennifer Sibal said in her letter inviting partners to the celebration. “The staff and students at Gering High School recognize that these opportunities would not be possible without the support of businesses and organizations like yours committed to helping develop the next generation of our community’s workforce.”

