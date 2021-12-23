Gering Superintendent Nicole Regan gets extended contract, $5,500 raise

“There were no recognized weaknesses at all,” she said. “…I would say 80% to 85% of the evaluation were ‘recognized strengths.’ The neutrals were just occasional. For the most part, the neutrals were in areas that it was almost impossible to assess at this time.

“For example, one was a neutral that had to do with making sure that policy was included in school handbooks. That’s an unfair area to evaluate, because all of the handbooks were approved at the end of last year, so Dr. Reagan had no input into those.”

“In just a few months, before we had to fill this out, we had to hire a new business manager," he said. "We’ve completed the application for the ESSERS III funding grant, which is going to allow us to complete significant improvements to our junior high HVAC system, as well as some coursework. … She implemented and started having meetings to build a framework for five- and 10-year facilities plan we’ve really not had before. … We’ll be expanding our preschool to all elementary buildings by next year. … (She) returned to writing a weekly superintendent recap for the board and staff was very helpful and we appreciate, and working on forming the inter-local agreement with the city of Gering for the tennis court project. So, those are just a few of the things I can outline in the few months she’s kind of helped with.”