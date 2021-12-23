Gering Superintendent Nicole Regan gets extended contract, $5,500 raise

After a roughly 20-minute closed-session discussion, the Gering School Board unanimously voted to extend Superintendent Nicole Regan’s contract to the 2023-24 school year with a salary of $185,500 during the Monday, Dec. 20 meeting. This will be a $5,500 raise from her current salary for the next school year, 2022-23.
Regan’s original contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023, with a salary of $180,000. With the recently passed addendum, Regan will be sticking around for another school year and receive higher pay for it.
The board voted 5-0 — board member Josh Lacy was absent due to illness — in favor of the extension and raise. The vote came right after the unanimous approval of the Fall 2021 NASB superintendent evaluation report, which did not reveal any “recognized weaknesses” for Regan.
The report was completed independently by each board member aside from new member Tracy Wiese, who was sworn in after the report was already complete. Board President BJ Peters said the report showed just how highly they think of Regan.
“It was very highly rated all the way through,” he said. “There were no glaring weaknesses.”
The board members had to rank Regan on various aspects of her duties and performances by selecting “recognized strength,” “recognized weakness” or “neutral” in regard to each statement. Board member Mary Winn said that the only neutrals that Regan received were mainly for items that she had little control over.
“There were no recognized weaknesses at all,” she said. “…I would say 80% to 85% of the evaluation were ‘recognized strengths.’ The neutrals were just occasional. For the most part, the neutrals were in areas that it was almost impossible to assess at this time.
“For example, one was a neutral that had to do with making sure that policy was included in school handbooks. That’s an unfair area to evaluate, because all of the handbooks were approved at the end of last year, so Dr. Reagan had no input into those.”
Board member Brian Copsey attributed her exceptional performance in the evaluation to the many things she has already helped out with and contributed to the district.
“In just a few months, before we had to fill this out, we had to hire a new business manager," he said. "We’ve completed the application for the ESSERS III funding grant, which is going to allow us to complete significant improvements to our junior high HVAC system, as well as some coursework. … She implemented and started having meetings to build a framework for five- and 10-year facilities plan we’ve really not had before. … We’ll be expanding our preschool to all elementary buildings by next year. … (She) returned to writing a weekly superintendent recap for the board and staff was very helpful and we appreciate, and working on forming the inter-local agreement with the city of Gering for the tennis court project. So, those are just a few of the things I can outline in the few months she’s kind of helped with.”
The semester evaluation is part of Regan’s contract and is typical procedure for first-year superintendents, according to the Nebraska Association of School Boards and the Nebraska Council of School Administrators. Regan will be evaluated again during the spring semester and will then be evaluated on a yearly basis after that.
In other business, the school board adopted a cooperative agreement with Minatare Public Schools to allow their students to play girls and boys high school soccer for Gering. Regan said it would be less than five players joining the teams in both sports, but the schools will be sharing the costs of the teams.
The board also unanimously approved expanding the early childhood program by adding an additional preschool classroom via modular to Geil Elementary, as well as the 2022-23 and 2023-24 proposed school calendars.