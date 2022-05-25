 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering swimming pool opening day postponed

  • 0

The Gering Swimming Pool will not open until June 3, due to mechanical issues.

City officials apologize for the inconvenience.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gering pool set to open May 28

Gering pool set to open May 28

The Gering Swimming Pool staff is anxious for the swimming season to begin. The tentative opening date of the pool will be Saturday, May 28.

SHERRY PRESTON: Book Awards

SHERRY PRESTON: Book Awards

The movie, music and TV industries have the Academy Awards, the Grammys, and the Emmys. The book industry has its own set of awards.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News