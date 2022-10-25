Gering Up Basketball Registration

Gering Up Basketball is an organized sports program designed for student-athletes to develop their basketball fundamentals, sportsmanship, team development and game play. Practices and games are organized to develop players to maximize their potential, create student/athletes who handle success and adversity, and work to be a great teammate with athletes at the appropriate grade level.

Gering Up will host registration days for the upcoming 2022-2023 season on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Gering Junior High cafeteria. Registrations will be accepted through Nov. 30 and can be dropped off at Gering Junior High. Gering Up is for boys and girls in third-sixth grades. Registration forms can be picked up at Geil, Lincoln, and Northfield elementary schools, or the Gering Junior High.

For more information, contact Brian Judy at 402-670-0527, Shawn Seiler at 308-672-7349, or John Wiedeman at 402-432-0244, or on Facebook by searching “geringupbasketball.”