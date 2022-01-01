Gering will add Minatare students to soccer teams

The process started online and Koski put in an application that both schools were interested in a co-op.

“Mr. Koski and I had talked back and forth, Coach Guadarrama and I had numerous conversations and so we were able to get the ball rolling pretty quickly in order to get it approved before the Dec. 31 deadline,” Miller said.

Both school boards had to approve the co-op and once that was done, had to put in the minutes from the topic in their meetings. Minatare got approval Dec. 13 while Gering’s board approved it a week later.

“We were able to get it approved in our December board meeting so it worked out perfectly, logistically and sequentially that our board was able to approve it first and then Gering’s board was able to approve it second,” Miller said.

From Minatare, there are about two or three interested in joining each team and would travel to Gering for practice. Unlike with the Seacats or schools who combined their names for a team, the team will stay the Bulldogs.