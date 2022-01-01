Gering will add Minatare students to soccer teams

On Dec. 20, the Gering School board approved a co-op with Minatare, allowing students from Minatare to play on the Gering soccer teams.
“Around Thanksgiving time, students at Minatare started to come forward about playing soccer and the staff were considering partnering with Gering,” Minatare principal and athletic director James Miller said.
This isn’t the first time that the Bulldogs and the Indians had an agreement like this.
“In the past, we’ve had a co-op with Minatare in boys soccer, and we also had a co-op with Banner County for girls,” Gering athletic director Glen Koski said. “They had approached me about doing a co-op again and if we’re going to do one, we need to get it done by Jan. 1 as far as spring sports is concerned.”
The whole process started after students at Minatare went to Spanish teacher and Gering boys soccer coach Chris Guadarrama.
“We are fortunate enough that we have Coach Guadarrama on our teaching staff as our Spanish instructor for our elementary and high schools,” Miller said. “We’ve in the past partnered with Gering and so between having coach Guadarrama on our staff, having some students reach out to him and to me, we really started to consider the opportunity for our students to be involved in more activities.”
The process started online and Koski put in an application that both schools were interested in a co-op.
“Mr. Koski and I had talked back and forth, Coach Guadarrama and I had numerous conversations and so we were able to get the ball rolling pretty quickly in order to get it approved before the Dec. 31 deadline,” Miller said.
Both school boards had to approve the co-op and once that was done, had to put in the minutes from the topic in their meetings. Minatare got approval Dec. 13 while Gering’s board approved it a week later.
“We were able to get it approved in our December board meeting so it worked out perfectly, logistically and sequentially that our board was able to approve it first and then Gering’s board was able to approve it second,” Miller said.
From Minatare, there are about two or three interested in joining each team and would travel to Gering for practice. Unlike with the Seacats or schools who combined their names for a team, the team will stay the Bulldogs.
“Since we are the host school, they’ll come over here and practice. We’ll just wear our normal uniforms and so forth,” Koski said. “A lot of times when you have two smaller schools go together because neither one has a team, a lot of times they’ll have a combination name with both school names together — sort of like to some degree what we do with the Scottsbluff and Gering swim team.”
The fee for Minatare to send these students to Gering for soccer would be $500 per athlete, which as of now will come out of the Minatare budget.
“We are tentatively planning for it to come out of our budget so that way, we can offer these activities to students,” Miller said. “…Then that way they can participate, giving our students some opportunities they wouldn’t normally have but also giving them the best of both worlds by being a Minatare student but also having these other opportunities that we just don’t have the facilities to offer.”
The agreement between the school boards will be on the agenda for the next NSAA Board of Directors meeting, which will be Jan. 20.
