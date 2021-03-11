Gering will send 10 events to state speech competition

The Gering Bulldog Barkers dominated at districts on Saturday, sending all 18 of their events into the final round, a feat not often accomplished by any school. Out of those 18 events, ten of them will be representing Gering High School at the state competition in Kearney next week.

Head speech coach Tyler Thompson said he was very pleased with how the day went, especially with all the outside factors that could have affected his team’s success.

“Gothenburg is a speech powerhouse and to have them hosting on their home turf and our kids being three and a half hours from home, spending nigh in a hotel, there were a lot of variables added up that could have made it difficult,” he said.

Six seniors, many of whom have been participating in speech since their freshman year, will be a part of the state team headed to Kearney, including Milo Newman, who has dominated his extemporaneous speaking event all year, and Lydia Connot, who has yet to place below third this season.

Still, there were a few tough breaks for some of the Gering Barkers team, just missing their green card to state by one or two places. Anna Ossian, a senior who has had a successful regular season, placed fourth at districts, just missing her last opportunity to go to state.