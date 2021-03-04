Gering wins first in WTC speech meet

As speech season starts heading into post season, the Gering Barkers once again take team top honors at Saturday’s Western Trails Conference Invite at Scottsbluff High School.

SHS took third in the conference meet behind Chadron.

Saturday’s meet was a two-in-one with SHS also serving as the host school for the Bearcat Invite, which was mainly for schools not in WTC and a few novice speakers in the conference. Ogallala took home the Class A/B team championship with Gering taking runner-up, and Sioux County won the Class C/D championship with Hemingford taking runner-up.

GHS likely had their best meet yet at conference with five first places and four runner ups in individual events. Once again, they had finalists in every event, typically more than one. Only in the events of Duet Acting and Poetry did they have only one finalist. Every finalist placed somewhere in the top five.

Senior Emme Parker took home two first place medals in her events of Informative Speaking and Persuasive Speaking, while senior Milo Newman won yet another first place in Extemporaneous Speaking. GHS had a total of 20 different event finalists.