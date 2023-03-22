A 19-year-old Gering woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 385 between Chadron and Hemingford Sunday.

Autumn Elsen died as a result of injuries she suffered after being involved in a crash at about noon.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash and upon arrival, a trooper discovered several bystanders attempting to assist those involved in the crash. Elsen, the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix involved in the crash, had been trapped inside her vehicle. The driver of another vehicle, Ross Grant, 47, of Alliance, had been ejected from his vehicle, a GMC Sierra. Both drivers were transported to Chadron Community Hospital. Elsen was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Grant was transported by flight to Regional West Medical Center.

According to information released by the NSP, preliminary investigation shows that Elsen, traveling northbound on Highway 385, lost control of her car while passing another vehicle, overcorrected, and struck Grant’s vehicle. Grant was traveling southbound on Highway 385.

Seat belts were not in use in either vehicle. The crash investigation is ongoing, Cody Thomas, NSP spokesperson, said in the release.