As the Gering High School Class of 2023 prepared to celebrate their greatest achievement yet at their graduation ceremony this weekend, they took a chance to revisit the places where it all began.

Gering seniors filled the halls of the district’s three elementary schools on Wednesday morning. Teachers, current student and their families greeted them with cheers and applause.

Soon-to-be graduates Monae Castro-Saenz, Danaeah Bennett, Carleigh Pszanka and Madison Mumm were among those who made a triumphant return to their old stomping grounds at Northfield Elementary School. The first thing that stood out to the girls was just how much they had grown while the building had remained the same.

Mumm said, “It feels a lot smaller now."

The realization made Castro-Saenz a bit wistful. She said that time had moved quickly since her departure from Northfield, and that she now wished she had a bit longer to enjoy it.

“It’s kind of sad to look back and see how much we’ve grown,” Castro-Saenz said. “I remember when I was in elementary school and people used to do this, I couldn’t wait. But now I can.”

Bennett agreed, stating that returning to Northfield brought back a lot of feelings and memories that she hadn’t anticipated.

“I feel like it’s really bittersweet,” she said. “Being back here brings back a lot of memories. Playing on the playground, teachers in the hallway, it’s kind of a 'wow' moment. I’m sad, excited, nervous … a little bit of everything,”

The girls reflected on some of their favorite memories from Northfield. Bennett said that she always liked recess and P.E. class the best. Mumm fondly remembered checking out books from the library. Pszanka was happy to see several of her old teachers still holding down the fort at her old school.

“And they actually remember our names,” Bennett said, surprised.

Those teachers, and many others along the way, helped inspire Castro-Saenz, Pszanka and Mumm to pursue careers in education. Castro-Saenz plans to attend the University of New Mexico and become a Spanish teacher. Mumm plans to attend the University of Wyoming on her journey to become a history teacher. Pszanka will stay close, attending Western Nebraska Community College to play volleyball and study elementary education.

Bennett will also be attending Western Nebraska Community College, where she will study radiology there before continuing on to another school.

Northfield principal John Wiedeman said that the graduation walk is always a happy occasion for the school. It helps the teachers, administrators, and students really appreciate the moment that their work comes to fruition.

“We love it. The reason we’re here as an elementary school is to set the foundation and instill hometown pride in our Bulldogs and give them a great education until they reach this point,” he said.

Wiedeman also said that his current students will be experiencing the same sense of nostalgia felt by the graduates much sooner than anyone can imagine.

“To be able to have them back in the building and celebrate with kids who are just a few short years away from the same achievement is an awesome experience that we get to participate in every year. And it gives our students who are still in their elementary years something to look forward to,” he said.

Gering High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The ceremony will feature student speakers Jada Schlothauer, Cerelia Barrios and Isabella Longoria, who will provide a proper sendoff for the Class of 2023.