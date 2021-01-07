Gering's CS Precision set to expand operations

Under the economic development assistance agreement, C.S. Precision will receive $750,000 up front with another $150,000 to be paid within the next fiscal year. C.S. Precision manufactures and distributes hydraulic fittings.
Under the agreement, C.S. Precision is to add 36 jobs as the company adds to its facility in Gering. The jobs are to be created in the next five years. The manufacturer previously had its request for an additional $293,265 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) approved by the City of Gering.
“We’re looking for assistance so we can add an additional building onto our facility and then expand our electro-plating line and we’ll add a lot more primary machining equipment,” C.S. Precision owner Scott James said. “The net effect, over five years, we’ll almost double our capacity.”
James said his company has struggled to find employees with experience in their field. Most such workers in metropolitan areas are used to union wages and benefits and don’t want to relocate to rural areas.
“We’re working with the high schools and the college and going through and doing internships to provide training and give other options to people who may not necessarily go on to a secondary education opportunity,” James said. “That way, they’ve got another option for a career in this area that’s got good wage potential and benefits. We’re always looking outside the area to get new people to move here, but that seems to be challenging, so we try to train the existing workforce that we have available here.”
James said construction is expected to begin as soon as possible and hopes for the work to be done this summer.
C.S. Precision is currently running out of room in its existing facility, James said. The plan is to add on another 80 x 200’ building for a new machining area and maintenance facility. Another 3,600 square feet will be added to the company’s electro-plating building to increase capacity in the operation.