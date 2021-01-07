Gering's CS Precision set to expand operations

Under the economic development assistance agreement, C.S. Precision will receive $750,000 up front with another $150,000 to be paid within the next fiscal year. C.S. Precision manufactures and distributes hydraulic fittings.

Under the agreement, C.S. Precision is to add 36 jobs as the company adds to its facility in Gering. The jobs are to be created in the next five years. The manufacturer previously had its request for an additional $293,265 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) approved by the City of Gering.

“We’re looking for assistance so we can add an additional building onto our facility and then expand our electro-plating line and we’ll add a lot more primary machining equipment,” C.S. Precision owner Scott James said. “The net effect, over five years, we’ll almost double our capacity.”

James said his company has struggled to find employees with experience in their field. Most such workers in metropolitan areas are used to union wages and benefits and don’t want to relocate to rural areas.