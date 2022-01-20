Gering's FFA members attend District 12 CDE

Western Nebraska Community College recently hosted the District 12 FFA career development events (CDE). Area FFA members competed in four main CDE categories, livestock management, agriculture sales, floriculture and welding. The CDEs allow students to test their skills learned through agriculture education instruction both in a hands on application and an exam format. FFA members compete in teams and individually to earn the opportunity to travel to the Nebraska State FFA Convention at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 6 - 8, 2022.