Gering's FFA members attend District 12 CDE

Western Nebraska Community College recently hosted the District 12 FFA career development events (CDE). Area FFA members competed in four main CDE categories, livestock management, agriculture sales, floriculture and welding. The CDEs allow students to test their skills learned through agriculture education instruction both in a hands on application and an exam format. FFA members compete in teams and individually to earn the opportunity to travel to the Nebraska State FFA Convention at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 6 - 8, 2022.
The Gering FFA chapter was able to attend the District CDE contest in person for the first time since the chapter formed in 2020. Gering Public Schools agriculture sciences teacher, Carrie Johns is the FFA advisor. Results are as follows:
Floriculture: team placed tenth
- Mary Thomas (white, 29th place)
- Briana Kessler (white, 35th place)
- Alyssa Asselin
- Hannah Walker
Ag Sales: team placed seventh
- Trace Leetch (red, 10th)
- Neveah Laeger
- Trenton White
Welding:
- Austin Rahmig
- Kaden Bohnsack
- Logan Schleicher
- Austin Wiedeman
Livestock Management:
- Chance Rahmig (Poultry Evaluation champion and qualified for state)
- Carter Shimic
- Katelyn Shimic
- Hadlee Peterson
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.