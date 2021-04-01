Gering's Quadplex to get a new name

The city of Gering is asking the community to rename the park hosting new softball and baseball fields, currently called “The Quadplex.”

The $2.8 million project reoriented two 200-foot baseball fields and installed two 200-foot softball fields at Oregon Trail Park into a large clover shape around a new concession stand in the center.

Parks Director Amy Seiler is spearheading the city’s part in the effort to name the fields by May, before the park’s dedication, tentatively scheduled for May 26.

Seiler said Twin Cities Development will handle the outreach to the community leagues: Gering Girls Softball Association and GO Baseball.

“Those are the groups that have been faithfully invested in us this whole time, and we really feel like this is their park,” Seiler said. “It’s the community’s park; we want them to be proud of what the field is called.”

After the city collects suggestions, a team of city staff will narrow down the names, she said, adding that TCD will take those options and put them into an online survey for the public to complete.