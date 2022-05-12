GHS aviation students witness the landing of a lifetime as helicopter arrives at school

On the last day for Gering High School seniors, a group of them got to end their senior year off with a unique experience — watching a helicopter land on the school’s football field.

Several students, many of them in the GHS aviation program, and school officials crowded outside the building to watch as the bright red AirLink helicopter descended from a clear blue sky and alighted onto field in the middle of the track length.

“I thought it was pretty crazy,” GHS senior Zakkaria Clark said. “I mean, I’ve never seen a helicopter land in a football field.”

Pilot Colin McGurk and his crew chatted with the students, asking and answering questions. McGurk informed them about the helicopter’s history, its gas mileage and how much it cost to manufacture: around $4.3 million, he said.

Aviation student Allie Watkins, a GHS senior, rode inside the helicopter to her school.

“It’s hard to explain because you get to see everything from a new perspective,” Watkins said.

Her flight began at the Regional West Medical Center. The helicopter pilot then flew around the Scotts Bluff National Monument before landing at the high school.

Watkins said she plans to be a pilot and is considering flying helicopters.

“It’s a lot more expensive than airplanes, but they (helicopters) are a lot more fun,” she said.

Senior Logan Reinpold flew with the AirLink crew on their return flight.

Lance Wiese, a social studies teacher at GHS, is the director of the school’s aviation program. He said the landing had been in the works for months. This was the second attempt after the first was canceled due to the weather and schedules not lining up.

“It was just an idea that popped up,” he told the Star-Herald. “We’ve been talking to AirLink and different aviation elements here in the community and trying to ... develop partnerships and try to give kids as much exposure (as possible). Sometimes, sitting in the classroom talking about it only goes so far.”

The program is in its first year. It teaches sophomore, junior and senior students about maintenance, piloting and drone operation. Students can learn how to get certifications and licenses and how to pursue a career in aviation.

“There’s a huge shortage of mechanics and pilots, all things aviation, so there’s a lot of opportunities out there,” Wiese said.

After the AirLink crew landed, Wiese showed them around the school’s flight simulator lab. Several game consoles displayed “Microsoft Flight Simulator” games, which students use to practice flying with.

“We’ve got a stick, a throttle, a yoke. Kids get to see a little bit of everything,” Wiese told the crew.

He said he had delivered some flight simulators to local elementary and junior high schools.

“The bug bites early, and we want to get the kids just looking at it,” Wiese said.

He said he’d like to invite younger students to future helicopter landings and turn it into an annual event.

“... It’ll be something they never forget,” he added.

