GHS celebrates successes of dual credit partnership with WNCC

It was a banner year for Gering High School’s expanded dual credit partnership with Western Nebraska Community College. A year after announcing and implementing the 33 additional course options for Gering students, the expanded collaboration has been a success, says GHS Principal, Mario Chavez.

“We knew there would be high interest and we’d have some things to learn with growth this rapid, but overall we’ve had a great experience and are pleased to see outcomes and impact like this for our students,” continued Chavez.

Highlights from the 21-22 GHS dual credit partnership with WNCC are:

1,251 college credit hours

421 college courses successfully completed by GHS students

97.3% success/passing rate

All of this is equivalent to 104.2 full-time WNCC students.

Additionally, several students finished the year with industry certifications which included, Emergency Medical Responder, Emergency Medical Technician, Basic Nursing Assistant, Engine and Powertrain (Diesel Tech), Welding, Drivetrain and Under Hood Repair (Auto Tech), Automotive Paint and Refinish (Autobody), and Microsoft Office.