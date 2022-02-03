 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GHS crowns winter royalty
Gering High School crowned their Winter Royalty at halftime of the Alliance vs. Gering boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 28. From left to right: Anaveah Rios, Ryan Skinner, Gianna Aguilar, Mason Brumbaugh, Jessica Brown, Tyler Garrett.
