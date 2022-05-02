GHS math teacher Laurie Parker returned to alma mater to build on excellence

Since deciding that secondary education was the route she wanted to take in college, Laurie Parker had always dreamed of coming back to her alma mater of Gering High School to teach. Luckily for her, she was able to accomplish that dream 20 years ago, and continues to fulfill it to this day.

“It was definitely a dream of mine to be able to come back and be part of this system,” she said. “And so, I think a lot of us that have gone through school here have wanted to come back and be part of it because of the good memories that we had and the good experiences that we had in Gering.”

Parker currently serves as a high school math teacher at Gering High School and is in her 29th year of teaching. When she first began college, she didn’t know what she wanted to do; she only knew that she loved math and science.

“When I was in college, I got into being a peer tutor and decided that it was something that I loved doing and wanted to share that with others,” she said.

After getting her degree in math with minors in biology, chemistry and general science, she spent the first nine years of her teaching career at Scottsbluff, before taking up her current position at Gering. For Parker, it was about being a part of the excellence that is the Gering Public Schools system.

“I think that we just have a reputation for excellence,” she said. “I feel like that we have an excellent school system, and I think we’re very invested in making sure that we maintain that excellence.”

However, Parker’s favorite part of her job is watching her students grow. With teaching five different classes for different grade levels, she gets the chance to see her students grow from their freshman years to their senior years.

“The really great thing that you see is that you get to watch the kids become young adults, and help them make those decisions on where they’re headed for their futures,” she said. “And (you try to do) what you can do to prepare them for that next step in their life.”

Parker also serves as a sponsor for math club, quiz bowl and National Honor Society, giving her the opportunity to work with students even more outside the regular classroom. She said the variety of extracurriculars provided by the school is one of the things she loves about Gering.

“We have things for every kid and every interest that they have, to give them something that they’re passionate about, and (help them see) that school is something that they can find where they fit,” she said.

With the high school faculty and staff being invested in the students, it allows the students to get more invested into the school and community, she said. It comes full circle to create a familial atmosphere.

“There’s a lot of that family (feeling)” she said, “like a we’re-all-in-it-together kind of a thing.”

This is the first story in a series of features highlighting teachers in Gering Public Schools for Teacher Appreciation Week, May 1-7.

