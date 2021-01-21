 Skip to main content
GHS moves forward to Samsung Solve for Tomorrow semi-finals for fifth time
Emily Harrison uses a yard stick to measure cut pieces of 3/4 inch PVC pipe in the shop class as students continue to work on their Samsung Solve for Tomorrow project on last year's project.

 Lauren Brant/Gering Courier/Star-Herald

Gering High School was selected as a semi-finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest — again. This marks the fifth time GHS has made the semi-finals.

“Students are elated to be moving on to the next stage,” said GHS teacher and project adviser Brett Moser in a press release

This year, Moser said the class is taking on the challenge of sanitization of personal protective equipment, or PPE, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the class plans to build sanitization boxes for N95 masks to help local emergency workers have clean equipment.

GHS has been a mainstay of the competition of the last five years. In 2017, GHS won the national prize. In 2019, Samsung Executive Vice President David Steele visited Gering High School. During the visit, he announced GHS as the winningest school in the contest’s history out of a cumulative 20,000 entries.

Gering’s success has also netted the program and school a good deal of cash. Samsung gave Gering schools a $10,000 grant last year in recognition of its success, according to the district. Gering has won over $300,000 in equipment during the three years of participation in the program.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

