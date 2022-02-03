GHS POMS host mini dance clinic

Somewhere around 90 Gering students grades kindergarten through fifth grade busted a move Friday, Jan. 28, during halftime of the Alliance vs. Gering boys basketball game. While they all had groovy dance moves from the start, the elementary students still took some time earlier in the day to rehearse the choreography during the POMS mini dance clinic at Northfield Elementary School.

On their day off from school, high school POMS dancers came in that Friday for two hours to teach young girls two different dance routines to perform at the basketball game that evening. They learned a routine to the pop song “Better When I’m Dancin’” by Meghan Trainor, as well as the routine for Gering Schools’ fight song.

POMS coach Hollie Williams said she was excited to see so many young students coming out to be a part of the dance clinic since it was the first one she’s put on at Gering.

“This is only my second year coaching, so they have (done a clinic) in the past, but last year, we didn’t do it because of COVID,” she said. “So this is a pretty good turnout.”

Luckily, Williams had a lot of help from POMS parents, from signing in students to keeping the groups organized.