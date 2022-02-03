GHS POMS host mini dance clinic

Somewhere around 90 Gering students grades kindergarten through fifth grade busted a move Friday, Jan. 28, during halftime of the Alliance vs. Gering boys basketball game. While they all had groovy dance moves from the start, the elementary students still took some time earlier in the day to rehearse the choreography during the POMS mini dance clinic at Northfield Elementary School.
On their day off from school, high school POMS dancers came in that Friday for two hours to teach young girls two different dance routines to perform at the basketball game that evening. They learned a routine to the pop song “Better When I’m Dancin’” by Meghan Trainor, as well as the routine for Gering Schools’ fight song.
POMS coach Hollie Williams said she was excited to see so many young students coming out to be a part of the dance clinic since it was the first one she’s put on at Gering.
“This is only my second year coaching, so they have (done a clinic) in the past, but last year, we didn’t do it because of COVID,” she said. “So this is a pretty good turnout.”
Luckily, Williams had a lot of help from POMS parents, from signing in students to keeping the groups organized.
“I had a lot of parent help with this,” she said. “I have to completely give credit to the POMS team and their parents because they have completely taken it on, choreographed, done the registration.”
Parent Lisa Gardner helped come up with games and the choreography for the clinic.
“She’s a parent that has completely (said), ‘Let me take this from you,’ and organized games,” Williams said. “She’s been a huge blessing.”
Another parent, Samanatha Hernandez, alongside her daughter, even made around 75 special hair ties for all the girls at the dance clinic.
“It’s just special that they get something a little extra, just as a little memory thing,” Hernandez said.
Not only was the day special for the elementary students; having the opportunity to work with the young dancers was a lot of fun for the high school POMS members as well.
POMS dancer Kylie Backus said she enjoyed teaching the kids the routines and seeing them get excited as soon as they learned a new move.
“It’s pretty fun. I like this group of kids. They’re really easy to work with, and I’m just having a lot of fun with it,” she said. “…Probably just like overall teaching all of them and seeing their faces light up when they can get a move (has been my favorite part).”
Both Backus and Williams said that they saw plenty of potential for future POMS dancers in the group of kids they worked with on Friday.