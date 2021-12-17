GHS principal placed on leave

Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider was placed on administrative leave on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a letter that was sent out to parents on Dec. 10.

Assistant Principal Mario Chavez was named interim principal in the meantime, but administration declined to comment on how long Schneider will be on leave. Administration also declined to comment if it is a paid leave or not.

“This is a personnel matter and the school district will not comment further,” the letter said.

“We know that this absence creates questions among students and parents,” it said. “Just as we’ve done the throughout this entire week, we plan to continue to educate students and finish the semester off strong.”

The letter went on to say that all Gering Public Schools staff are working together to provide support and coverage to continue school operations and meaningful education with as little disruption as possible.

