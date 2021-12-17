 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GHS principal placed on leave
0 comments

GHS principal placed on leave

{{featured_button_text}}

Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider was placed on administrative leave on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a letter that was sent out to parents on Dec. 10.

Download PDF 12.10.21NoticeToGHSFamilies.pdf

Assistant Principal Mario Chavez was named interim principal in the meantime, but administration declined to comment on how long Schneider will be on leave. Administration also declined to comment if it is a paid leave or not.

“This is a personnel matter and the school district will not comment further,” the letter said.

“We know that this absence creates questions among students and parents,” it said. “Just as we’ve done the throughout this entire week, we plan to continue to educate students and finish the semester off strong.”

The letter went on to say that all Gering Public Schools staff are working together to provide support and coverage to continue school operations and meaningful education with as little disruption as possible.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy dances for shopping local
News

Happy dances for shopping local

My first job ever — minus babysitting my siblings and a few neighbor kids — was selling meat for a local meat locker at a farmers market in Om…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News