GHS principal Rocky Schneider impacting young people's lives

“We just fell in love with the area,” Schneider said. “We were constantly coming to the area so she could visit her parents. I was able to do the stuff I like, hunt and fish. I love this area. Every day when I drive to work, I’m very thankful for where I’m at.”

The Schneiders have four children ranging in age from 21 to a pair of kids who are currently students at Gering Junior High. Away from school, the family enjoys camping, hunting, hiking, anything outdoors.

“I dabble in fishing,” Schneider said. “I wouldn’t call myself a fisherman by any means, but I love to do it.”

Educators are faced with challenges every day, but Schneider said today it seems to be “COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.”

“It just seems like it doesn’t matter what decision you make, you’re going to upset somebody,” he said. “Either you’re doing too much, or you’re not doing enough. That’s huge right now.”

Even before COVID, Schneider said the school has been in competition with other schools for its enrollment. The student count has fluctuated, not decreasing by any large number from year to year, but over the course of time, those numbers add up.