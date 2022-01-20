GHS receives $500k aviation grant

GERING - Gering High School was awarded a $500,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant to expand the new Aviation Career Pathway. The FAA Aviation Workforce Development grant is an opportunity created under Section 625 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. The goal of the grant program is to “educate the next generation of aviation professionals across the United States in rural, suburban, and urban areas,” according to the grant website.

Gering High School’s aviation pathway began in the 2021-22 school year under the instruction of Navy TOPGUN graduate and Gering teacher Lance Wiese, along with science teacher and Samsung Solve for Tomorrow sponsor Brett Moser.

The grant will infuse the aviation pathway with curriculum and advanced simulation technology for both aircraft and drone operation. Additionally, it will provide students an opportunity to train and work toward completing their private pilot’s license requirements.

“We are honored to be able to expand the possibilities to motivate and inspire Gering students,” Wiese said. “We’ve already developed great partnerships within the aviation community, and we look forward to growing those connections.”