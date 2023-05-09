The influence of his own teachers inspired Gering High School STEM teacher Aaron Pierce to pursue his own teaching career.

Pierce earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, as well as a master’s in special education from Northwest Missouri State University. He served the Gering school district as a special education teacher for a few years before accepting his current role as a STEM teacher at Gering High School.

When asked why he chose to become a teacher, Pierce was quick to recognize that it wouldn’t have happened without the teachers who inspired him during his own school years and a longtime role model whom he now has the pleasure to work alongside.

“I think because I had a lot of good teachers in the past,” Pierce said. “I also really wanted to coach. In high school, I ran for Rick Marez, who is still the cross country coach and is now the head track coach. He had such a positive influence on me that I wanted to come back and coach with him.”

Pierce did just that. He began his journey as a teacher in the field of special education because he recognized the need for such professionals in the industry.

“For the last four years, I taught SPED because I always knew there would be a job opening for that, and I liked that every day would be different. The challenges of working with kids at different levels and with different disabilities made it really rewarding,” he said. “Then, last year, Mr. Chavez reached out and asked if I would be interested in the STEM job.”

Pierce jumped at the opportunity. He said his first year teaching STEM at GHS has been highly successful. Between the subject matter and the excellent and motivated students he gets to work with, Pierce said that he really couldn’t ask for anything better.

“I get to build things all day and play with robots and get paid to do it, so it’s great,” he said.

For Pierce, the most rewarding part of his job as an educator is seeing his students experience hard-earned success. He recognizes that success looks different for each student, and appreciates the diversity he’s already gotten to see in terms of student achievement throughout his career.

“On the special education side of things, it might be working with a kid for a whole quarter just trying to improve their reading or figure out a specific math skill. On the STEM side I’ve had some really advanced kids, and I’m seeing them do things on their own and build things. They’re teaching me a lot too. It’s cool to see everybody at all levels succeed, and it all looks different,” he said.

Pierce acknowledged how difficult it can be at times to put the pressure of success and failure on his students, especially since he remembers what it’s like to be their age and face the challenges in front of them, but he also recognizes how important it is for them to each stand on their own feet both in the classroom and in sports.

“We give them all the tools we can to be successful, but just like in the classroom it comes down to them having to do it,” he said. “I’ve been there, and I know how it goes. I would like to do it for them if I could, but that’s what makes it so much more rewarding. At the end of the day, they have to go perform and do what we’ve given them the tools to do.”

When asked about his students and his athletes, Pierce had only good things to say. He’s proud of the rapport he’s built with the kids in his care, and he continues to find new ways to connect with them.

“They’re awesome,” he said. “They’re all great kids. If I tell them to do something, they do it. We have a pretty good relationship and we joke around a lot, but they’re very receptive. I race kids at practice a lot, and they love that.”

Stay tuned throughout the week for more stories about the teachers that make Scottsbluff and Gering schools an excellent destination for students.