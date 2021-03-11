Girl Scouts cookie sales underway

It’s that time of year again when cookie cravings heighten at the site of the green table-clothed tables loaded with cookie boxes setting outside places of business.
Girls Scouts began selling cookies Feb. 12 and will be selling through March 21. Local troops have a few booths that will be set up in the near future, ready to promote local fan favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites and introduce the newest cookie, Toast-Yay!
Among those selling cookies is local third grader and Brownie Addie Kiraly’s favorite part about Girl Scouts.
“We get to learn to count money,” she said. “You get to meet people.”
The main reason, though, is probably raising the money to earn prizes and fundraise for the troop to go to camps and have other fun educational opportunities.
Each troop gets to keep the net profit made on the cookies sold by their troop and use it for how they see fit. These proceeds can fund community projects, STEM activities, supplies for the troop or even travel to conferences.
Senior Victoria Mannel said it’s these opportunities that have provided her a lot of different skills and knowledge.
“You can go to bigger events with other troops and learn based off of specific categories of different things,” she said. “(With) the activities you’re doing at those big events, you’ll always go home with a badge.”
Mannel said her favorite badge to earn was the First Aid badge, in which she got to learn how to perform CPR. She said she’s lost count of how many badges she actually has.
For Kiraly, earning her planting badge has been the best yet.
“We had to go home, plant something and then as soon as it started growing, you would research the plant that you have and then present it to the girls,” she said.
The ability to earn these badges by learning new things through various opportunities is all made possible by selling their cookies. It’s the Girls Scouts’ biggest fundraiser, and it’s meant to provide girls “new, unique and amazing experiences for girls that broaden their worlds, teach them essential life skills and prepare them for a lifetime of leadership” through the Girl Scouts program, according to the national website.
That’s exactly what it’s done for Mannel, who’s been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten.
“The biggest thing that it did for me was it really did shape me as a person,” she said. “That’s where I learned all of my life skills and learned how to be a better person and how to make people around me better as well.”
Local troops will have a booth set up at Walmart on Saturday, March 6, and at Walgreens on Saturday, March 20. Troop leader Kelly Kiraly said that donations made to the troop help provide cookies to local senior centers as well as the Cat and Pup Packs programs.