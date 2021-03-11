Girl Scouts cookie sales underway

Mannel said her favorite badge to earn was the First Aid badge, in which she got to learn how to perform CPR. She said she’s lost count of how many badges she actually has.

For Kiraly, earning her planting badge has been the best yet.

“We had to go home, plant something and then as soon as it started growing, you would research the plant that you have and then present it to the girls,” she said.

The ability to earn these badges by learning new things through various opportunities is all made possible by selling their cookies. It’s the Girls Scouts’ biggest fundraiser, and it’s meant to provide girls “new, unique and amazing experiences for girls that broaden their worlds, teach them essential life skills and prepare them for a lifetime of leadership” through the Girl Scouts program, according to the national website.

That’s exactly what it’s done for Mannel, who’s been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten.

“The biggest thing that it did for me was it really did shape me as a person,” she said. “That’s where I learned all of my life skills and learned how to be a better person and how to make people around me better as well.”

Local troops will have a booth set up at Walmart on Saturday, March 6, and at Walgreens on Saturday, March 20. Troop leader Kelly Kiraly said that donations made to the troop help provide cookies to local senior centers as well as the Cat and Pup Packs programs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.