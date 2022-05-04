GJHS and Geil's Zach Ostergard incorporates teachable moments into class time.

Zach Ostergard got his first taste of the Gering Valley when he came to the Panhandle to play baseball for Western Nebraska Community College nearly a decade ago. From there, he moved on play baseball in Kansas. However, he knew he couldn’t do baseball forever, and he had to decide what he would do for the rest of his life.

“(I) wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do, but I knew I had to get a degree,” he said. “I couldn’t just be a baseball player, so kind of just jumped into teaching and taught a few classes and knew that’s what I wanted to do. I enjoyed how much fun they had and the connections we built.”

Education wasn’t something that ran in his family, but he knew it was the career for him. He also felt a calling to come back to the area, after enjoying his time as a WNCC student. That’s what got him to his present position today as the K-5 PE teacher at Geil and the junior high PE teacher at Gering Junior High.

“Coming to Gering is something that I always wanted to do, again, after being around in the community for WNCC,” he said. “It’s just a place I knew I wanted to be at and have loved it ever since.”

Ostergard also coaches baseball, and has been for the past 10 years. Recently, he took on the softball program this past fall as well, so he gets the opportunity to work with students of all ages in the Gering Public School system.

He said the students, along with the entire community, in Gering are “something special.”

“Probably the best thing about being in the Gering school district is the community and the support we have. … There’s just something about this small town community that you kind of know everybody, (or) get to know everybody, and the support they show you,” he said. “And again, the kids are something special. There’s just something about them. They’re tough kids and love having a good time. They love being pushed, and they love challenging you, but once you build that connection with them, there’s just something about it that makes it enjoyable being here.”

What Ostergard loves most about being a teacher in general, though, is being able to incorporate life lessons into the fun activities that physical education is known for.

“I get to focus more on just skills that we’re teaching. … A lot of life lessons I like to incorporate with the kids are challenges or working with others or dealing with failure,” he said. “I put a lot of emphasis on failing in my classroom and how it’s okay to fail because you’re trying something new and trying something difficult.”

For Ostergard, it’s more about making physical activity fun and introducing life lessons that can be carried on past school than it is about talent.

“I just like to include those life lessons to those kids and not make it more of a skill-based thing on them,” he said. “It seems to be that they enjoy that a little bit more because we’re not focusing on talent; we’re just focusing on how they are as individuals instead. And so, I just like to look for those little teaching moments to find in that to where I can incorporate it into life learning moments.”

This is the third story in a series of features highlighting teachers in Gering Public Schools for Teacher Appreciation Week, May 1-7.

