GJHS FOR Club going strong with schoolwide kindness initiatives

Popular messages among primary and secondary schools are those of anti-bullying. While such themes are important, Gering Junior High has decided to take a different approach with the formation of FOR Club a few years ago. Instead of focusing on the message “don’t bully,” FOR Club focuses on the message “spread kindness.”
FOR stands for Friends Of Rachel, and it was a club developed out of a visit from Rachel’s Challenge to the area back in 2018.
Rachel Scott was the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting. After her death, her family wanted to help spread the legacy she left behind, which was one of kindness toward others. Thus Rachel’s Challenge was born. The nationally recognized non-profit has since worked with schools throughout the country in building a student-led culture of self-worth, personal connection and respect to combat bullying and violence in schools.
Rachel’s Challenge’s message of building a culture of kindness really stuck at Gering Junior High. Since its presentation in 2018, GJHS students have put together all kinds of kindness events and initiatives, eventually leading to the formation of an entire club dedicated to spreading kindness.
“That’s really the mission of Rachel’s Challenge in the first place, is to … just create this climate, this school climate, where kids feel accepted, they feel like they belong, they feel like they’re going to be treated with kindness by other students,” Lorna Davis, GJHS guidance counselor, said. “And so I think that’s the main purpose of it and the most important thing that comes out of this.”
This year, the club has four main initiatives: writing positive messages on locker tags, welcoming new students to the school with special Bulldog t-shirts donated by Kristy Culek Agency, LLC – American Family Insurance, delivering birthday cards to individuals with a birthday at the school each day and running the G Boutique, which is a donations "store" for students in need of clothing, toiletries or other basic items.
Davis said FOR Club is not only a great way to spread kindness to other students throughout the school, but also to give club members a sense of connection and community within the club itself. She said it’s a particularly good club for sixth graders, since they aren’t able to participate in sports yet, as well as students who might not have an interest in sports or other clubs.
“It kind of gives them a place to feel like they’re doing something important,” she said.
That’s exactly how seventh graders Tino Polomo and Ashlynn Deal feel about being a part of FOR Club — they know they are doing something important for the school.
“I like to help out around the school and do nice things for people,” Deal said.
Polomo added, “I want to help people feel safe and feel like they’re loved at school."
Davis said she hopes that attitude of kindness sticks with the students long after they grow up and out of FOR Club.