GJHS FOR Club going strong with schoolwide kindness initiatives

Popular messages among primary and secondary schools are those of anti-bullying. While such themes are important, Gering Junior High has decided to take a different approach with the formation of FOR Club a few years ago. Instead of focusing on the message “don’t bully,” FOR Club focuses on the message “spread kindness.”

FOR stands for Friends Of Rachel, and it was a club developed out of a visit from Rachel’s Challenge to the area back in 2018.

Rachel Scott was the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting. After her death, her family wanted to help spread the legacy she left behind, which was one of kindness toward others. Thus Rachel’s Challenge was born. The nationally recognized non-profit has since worked with schools throughout the country in building a student-led culture of self-worth, personal connection and respect to combat bullying and violence in schools.

Rachel’s Challenge’s message of building a culture of kindness really stuck at Gering Junior High. Since its presentation in 2018, GJHS students have put together all kinds of kindness events and initiatives, eventually leading to the formation of an entire club dedicated to spreading kindness.