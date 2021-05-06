GJHS takes STEM to the next level

With the year coming to an end, seventh grade students have been spending their exploration class time on the upper deck of the gym battling robots.
The students spent the past quarter of the year building the four-wheeled machines, and on Thursday, April 29, they finally got to take them for a test drive.
They sent them through obstacle courses, raced them down a homemade track and battled them trying to tip the other over.
“They have to put all of this together. There’s a manual but I think this one’s 120 steps. These guys have done really well with it. So we’re just today and Tuesday having fun with it,” Peter “Mr. C” Culhane said on Thursday.
Culhane is in his first year teaching STEM exploration classes at the junior high, and he’s enjoyed every minute of it.
“This has just been a great … first year out here. These kids are fun,” he said. “I’m just having fun watching these cats.”
Culhane said that one of his seventh grade students, Jayden “Jay” Dorman, is a superstar because of how well he does with the robotics portion of the class.
“He’s fixed three eighth graders’ robots,” Culhane said. “I just give them to him because he finished a week early.”
“I didn’t help directly with them,” Dorman explained. “Mr. C … he needed someone to fix it, because he couldn’t figure it out, and eighth graders couldn’t figure it out. So he’s like, ‘Hey, can you fix this?’ And I’m like, ‘Maybe,’ and so I took it, I messed around with it for a little bit, and I fixed it.”
Dorman said his background in Legos is what gave him a leg up with the robots.
“Think Lego but robots. That’s basically what this is — Lego robots,” he said. “That’s why I’ve had such good practice, because from age of four to 10, all I did in my room at night was just Legos. … It’s kind of like going home for me at this point.”
Students like Dorman have the opportunity to move from Legos to robots thanks to principal Shawn Seiler’s commitment to expanding STEM programming at the junior high. He said that it all kind of started about five years ago, when Rebecca Shields from Vistabeam came across the Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant through the State of Nebraska, and brought it to Seiler’s attention.
At the time, he was serving as assistant principal at the high school. As the high school was working toward their career pathways model, he decided he really wanted to push STEM programming for the lower grades, so they’d have a better introduction to the various career fields before getting to the high school. He got to work more closely on that when he took the junior high principal position.
“We redesigned the whole school as I was coming in. With a team of leaders here, we put in nine new course offerings, and STEM was included in that. We got to revamp the whole curriculum,” he said. “We wanted to align career pathways with explorations, so kids had flow to their different educational experiences.”
After a couple attempts, Gering Junior High applied for and received a $107,000 grant that they used towards STEM programming. They are finishing up the last of that money this year.
“We received $107,000 to infuse into junior high STEM class which then fed our high school courses,” Seiler said.
Between the robotic and other STEM equipment and the hiring of Culhane, the STEM program at the junior high has really taken off.
Both Seiler and Dorman, colleague and student, praised the work Culhane has done with instilling excitement for STEM in students in just his first year.
“We were just blessed that we got the teacher we have right now. Mr. C is phenomenal,” Seiler said. “His number one priority is the students and getting them excited about learning.”
“We have a great teacher,” Dorman said. “You can probably ask anyone in seventh or eighth or sixth grade, ‘Who’s the best teacher here?’ Almost all of them will probably say Mr. C.”
For Culhane, it’s just about helping the kids learn while having fun.
“You have to be digitally competent. Robots build everything. If you can make the robot to build stuff, you have a job,” he said. “My whole goal is just to make this class fun. These kids have to have fun. If they’re not having fun, they’re just going to fight everything.”
That’s exactly what Seiler wants for the students too. The goal of expanding the STEM program is to help students explore all their options.
“Our ultimate goal is to continue to provide great opportunities in science, engineering and math fields as they go through Gering Public Schools,” he said. “…We want our kids, by the time they graduate, to be innovative, team-oriented individuals that will be successful in life.”