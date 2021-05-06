GJHS takes STEM to the next level

“I didn’t help directly with them,” Dorman explained. “Mr. C … he needed someone to fix it, because he couldn’t figure it out, and eighth graders couldn’t figure it out. So he’s like, ‘Hey, can you fix this?’ And I’m like, ‘Maybe,’ and so I took it, I messed around with it for a little bit, and I fixed it.”

Dorman said his background in Legos is what gave him a leg up with the robots.

“Think Lego but robots. That’s basically what this is — Lego robots,” he said. “That’s why I’ve had such good practice, because from age of four to 10, all I did in my room at night was just Legos. … It’s kind of like going home for me at this point.”

Students like Dorman have the opportunity to move from Legos to robots thanks to principal Shawn Seiler’s commitment to expanding STEM programming at the junior high. He said that it all kind of started about five years ago, when Rebecca Shields from Vistabeam came across the Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant through the State of Nebraska, and brought it to Seiler’s attention.