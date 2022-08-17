Glowing bright: Owner Rich Lawhorn has taken his Humpty Dumpty balloon around the world

“All the king’s horse and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again.” – Mother Goose

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, all it took was a fan and flames to get Humpty Dumpty standing tall once again during the Old West Balloon Fest Night Glow at WNCC.

Since 2015, the Humpty Dumpty balloon — owned by Rich Lawhorn — has been one of the most popular balloons attracting families to Old West Balloon Fest.

“When Colleen (Johnson) revived this back in 2015, she called me and asked me if I would bring Humpty to help revive this. So, we came and helped her get it started again,” Lawhorn said. “That’s one of the reasons he’s so popular. He was one of the original shapes here.”

Humpty has only missed a few appearances at the balloon fest, he said.

“One year, it was shut down because of COVID. Last year, I was flying balloons in Jackson Hole. I couldn’t get away. I was there with a ride company and I couldn’t get away to come do this,” he said.

Lawhorn said Humpty Dumpty has gone all over the world, traveling to 17 countries.

“It’s been to Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia, China. We’ve been to Mexico, Brazil, Canada, the U.S. and we’ve been over in Africa. So it’s been around a little bit,” he said.

Humpty doesn’t capture the imaginations quite the same in some of the countries Lawhorn has taken it.

“In some countries, they look at it and they’re real confused because they don’t know what it is. In China, they had no clue what he was about. He was just a big egg. In any country that has anything to do with Great Britain — where their stories were originally written — they know him. He’s known there and he’s enjoyed just like America,” he said.

Humpty Dumpty’s origins go back to a previous owner, Lawhorn said. The first owners were trying to figure out how to get their balloons entered into events.

“Somebody suggested they get a special shape,” he said. “They were at a cocktail party in Plano, Texas, with a balloon club talking about what they could do. He is free domain, so they decided they would (do Humpty Dumpty). They went around to different balloon manufacturers and asked them to design a Humpty Dumpty balloon.”

Humpty proved to be popular almost immediately, but the previous owners decided to go a different direction, Lawhorn said.

“They went to an event in Amarillo, Texas, and the Purple People Eater got voted as the crowd’s most popular, so that upset them. They decided they would build another shape,” he said.

The original owners, then, decided to find a new owner for Humpty Dumpty.

Lawhorn said he was competing in hot air balloon events when he decided he wanted to buy Humpty.

“Doing all of these events, I knew the guys with the shapes were getting paid for it,” he said. “I was interested in shapes, so I had been talking to this couple about what it took to get into shapes and how successful they were with it.”

So, Lawhorn decided to approach the previous owners about selling it to him.

“They interviewed people to adopt him. They knew I was real kid friendly, so I got the opportunity to buy him. That was in 1996. I’ve been flying him ever since,” he said.