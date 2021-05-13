Gov. Ricketts criticizes Stinner, 19 others

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had a bone to pick with some of the members of the Legislature last month.
On Friday, April 23, Ricketts criticized Gering state Sen. John Stinner along with 19 others for not voting in favor of a bill that would’ve capped property tax increases by local municipalities.
“A group of 20 senators voted against property tax relief,” Ricketts said, in a press release early Friday morning, referring to the bill. “They are the roadblock that stands between getting the people of Nebraska the property tax relief they desperately need.”
Stinner told the Star-Herald it came down to local people making local decisions.
“To pass an overall cap and call it property tax relief, I’m sorry, that just doesn’t work with me,” Stinner said. “I think the local people need to make the local decisions.”
Initially, the bill (LB 804) would have limited school disrtricts, cities, counties and other local governments from raising taxes beyond 3% a year. The proposal fell four votes short of a cloture motion. During the filibuster, proponents promised to exempt school districts, cities and counties from the measure.
For Stinner and others, it wasn’t enough.
“I’ve never been a cap person,” Stinner said. “I’ve been a believer in local control.”
Stinner pointed to his time on the Gering Public Schools Board of Education as an anecdote of why he believes local control is important. He said new regulations of inflation or a host of other problems require small municipalities to have flexibility.
“And I have total confidence in the local people that we elect. In fact, frankly, all of those taxing entities have some kind of lid, some kind of cap on their spending, embedded within their regulations,” Stinner said.
Stinner also took issue with the implication that he has not supported property tax relief.
“When I started in the legislature, we had $115 million in the property tax credit fund, and without any new revenue with controlling expenses. ... We’re going to provide $1.4 billion of property tax relief (in 2021).”
Stinner said that the $1.4 billion in property tax relief is prospective and hasn’t been felt by the average citizen yet.
“That’s been my top priority, trying to control government spending and using the excess dollars for property tax relief,” he said.
It’s unclear how the spat over LB 804 will affect the remaining seven weeks of the legislative session.
For Ricketts, the future is dire.
“If the Legislature does not address this critical priority in the immediate future, it becomes more and more likely that the people of Nebraska will do away with the property tax system altogether,” he said in a press release.