Gov. Ricketts talks vaccines, sex education at ice cream social

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled to Gering on Wednesday to listen to constituents’ comments and concerns, and eat some ice cream while doing it.
It was the second time in three years Ricketts attended an ice cream social at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. He was invited by longtime friends and supporters Barb and Marty Martinson. The event was supposed to last from 3 - 5 p.m., but was cut short just after 4 p.m. due to inclement weather.
Ricketts was still able to present a speech and take questions from several attendees. “It’s kind of like a town hall, but we’ve got the bonus of ice cream thanks to Barb and Marty,” he said.
Many of the audience questions, as well as a portion of the governor’s speech, was related to coronavirus vaccinations. “The Biden administration has mandated that any company that has more than 100 people ... (is) going to have to get (them) vaccinated or get tested weekly,” Ricketts said. “The way they’re going to do this is by taking a regulatory authority like OSHA ... and expanding it beyond what Congress intended. It was unlawful then, and it’s unlawful now.”
Ricketts said he had worked with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson to launch lawsuits against such federal regulations. He said he had spoken with several rural healthcare providers who said a vaccine mandate would result in most of their workforce leaving.
“It is fundamentally unfair to make an American worker choose between a job that feeds their family and taking a shot they don't want,” he said.
Ricketts also expressed his disapproval and plans to fight against the Biden administration’s 30x30 program, a conservation plan that aims to conserve 30% of the country’s land. Ricketts said the plan would be detrimental to Nebraska’s rural communities.
“The problem here for Nebraska is that 97% of our land is privately owned and 92% goes to agriculture. If you set aside 30% of that land ... that means no development. That means no agriculture, that means no buildings,” he said.
Some community comments also involved the state board of education’s recently-tabled sex education standards. Ricketts spent a portion of his speech discussing that, as well. He said the board did not correspond with his chief medical officer and instead worked with various advocacy groups to draft the proposal.
“It’s not about education. It’s about driving their agenda,” he said. “... This is something that should be determined by local school districts and parents working with school boards and superintendents.”
The governor said concerned residents should attend the board’s meetings and ask them questions about their decisions.
“They don’t report to me, but they do report to you,” he said.
Several attendees came to hear the governor’s perspective on these and other political matters. Some also came specifically to meet him in person.
“A general overview of what’s happening in the state is always good to hear,” Scottsbluff resident Scott Shaver said.
Shaver’s question on school choice legislation was one of those answered by Ricketts, and he said his inquiries on vaccine mandates were also addressed.
“We caught the tail end of his comments on COVID and things like that,” Gering resident Bob Kraft said. “... We just wanted to meet the governor and hear what he had to say about Nebraska.”
All told, around three dozen locals attended the event. Many of them met with the governor either before or after his presentation.
One question Ricketts did not answer in much detail was a query regarding his political future. “I’m going to focus on being the best governor I can be for the next 15 months, and I’ll let God worry about it after I’m done,” he said.