GPS accepting preschool and kindergarten registration

Gering Public Schools is now accepting registrations of preschool and kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year.

This year, families have the option to register online via geringschools.net or in-person at the Registration Expo hosted by Gering Public Schools on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.

At the Registration Expo, families will have the opportunity to meet GPS staff, provide required documents, ask questions, and explore opportunities for after-school care in the community. The first 150 families will receive a welcome gift pack and during the event, Brutus the Bulldog will make a special appearance at 5:30 p.m.

Important reminders for families include:

For preschool, children need to be 3 or 4 years of age by July 31.

For kindergarten, children need to be 5 years of age by July 31.

Early admission is available for students turning 5 between July 31 and Oct. 1, please review more information at geringschools.net.

Students must be registered by the parent/guardian of the child.