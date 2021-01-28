GPS accepting preschool and kindergarten registration

Gering Public Schools is now accepting registrations of preschool and kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year.
This year, families have the option to register online via geringschools.net or in-person at the Registration Expo hosted by Gering Public Schools on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.
At the Registration Expo, families will have the opportunity to meet GPS staff, provide required documents, ask questions, and explore opportunities for after-school care in the community. The first 150 families will receive a welcome gift pack and during the event, Brutus the Bulldog will make a special appearance at 5:30 p.m.
Important reminders for families include:
For preschool, children need to be 3 or 4 years of age by July 31.
For kindergarten, children need to be 5 years of age by July 31.
Early admission is available for students turning 5 between July 31 and Oct. 1, please review more information at geringschools.net.
Students must be registered by the parent/guardian of the child.
Per State of Nebraska statues and district board policy, the following documentation is required for all student enrollments:
Proof of Residency (i.e., drivers license, utility bill, etc.)
Certified Birth Certificate
Immunization Records
Kindergarten students are required to have a physical and vision evaluation prior to beginning school. To be considered current, exams must be completed within 6 months of the student’s first day of school. When applicable, religious or medical waivers are available during the registration process.
Gering Public Schools is committed to providing excellent educational opportunities for all students in each of the three elementary schools. For general placement guidelines, the district attendance area map can be viewed here.
For additional information or questions, visit geringschools.net or call 308-436-3125.