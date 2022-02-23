 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

  • 0
GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

James Moreno helps his cousin Ameila Moreno-Lopez set up a game of Jenga so they can play together while they wait for parents to pick them up from the YMCA after school program. The program helps families who would like their kids to be supervised after school while they are still at work.

Every day after school, roughly 20-30 kids spend a couple hours at Lincoln Elementary School for healthy snacks, tutoring, physical activities, additional learning opportunities and other fun games and activities as a part of the YMCA after school program in partnership with Gering Public Schools.

GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

Nicolaus Absalon colors in a coloring book page while he waits for a parent to come pick him up from the YMCA after school program at Lincoln Elementary School.

The program serves GPS students in grades preschool through fifth and provides a structured time of learning and fun following a long day of school.

GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

Carson Mayhall chases Logan Montemayor in a game of tag during the YMCA after school program at Lincoln Elementary. Director Trevor Teichroeb said they try to have a balance of physical and educational activities for students in the program.

“The students really enjoy it. It’s a great time,” program director Trevor Teichroeb said. “We keep them busy with different fun activities. It’s a structured program after school, so they are continuing learning but also having fun and doing physical activities. It gives them a chance to play, learn and grow.”

GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

Gering students in the YMCA after school program find different games and activities to keep them busy during the final minutes of the program on Thursday, Feb. 17. The program is offered to children in the Gering Public Schools system grades preschool through fifth.

The program runs Monday through Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. except on Wednesdays it runs 2-5:30 p.m. While the program does cost, it accepts subsidy, and scholarships through Gering Communities 4 Kids are available.

GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

Yaneli Galindo draws a rainbow during the YMCA after school program at Lincoln Elementary School. The program provides a balance of structured activities and some free time.

“We want to provide a safe place for kids after school,” Teichroeb said. “We want kids to be safe, be able to engage in activities that are safe, and especially at the YMCA, our focus is on being healthy and physical as well as continuing educational opportunities.”

People are also reading…

GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

Ameila Moreno-Lopez begins to set up a game of Jenga to play at the YMCA after school program.

Parents can pick up an application at the YMCA of Scottsbluff or GPS district office. To learn more, contact Teichroeb at trailswest@ymcaofscottsbluff.org or visit him at the Gering Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Expo at the Gering Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

After School Para Martina Fontanot builds different things out of foam blocks with Logan Montemayor during the YMCA after school program on Thursday, Feb. 18.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News