GPS and YMCA partner to offer after school program

Every day after school, roughly 20-30 kids spend a couple hours at Lincoln Elementary School for healthy snacks, tutoring, physical activities, additional learning opportunities and other fun games and activities as a part of the YMCA after school program in partnership with Gering Public Schools.

The program serves GPS students in grades preschool through fifth and provides a structured time of learning and fun following a long day of school.

“The students really enjoy it. It’s a great time,” program director Trevor Teichroeb said. “We keep them busy with different fun activities. It’s a structured program after school, so they are continuing learning but also having fun and doing physical activities. It gives them a chance to play, learn and grow.”

The program runs Monday through Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. except on Wednesdays it runs 2-5:30 p.m. While the program does cost, it accepts subsidy, and scholarships through Gering Communities 4 Kids are available.

“We want to provide a safe place for kids after school,” Teichroeb said. “We want kids to be safe, be able to engage in activities that are safe, and especially at the YMCA, our focus is on being healthy and physical as well as continuing educational opportunities.”

Parents can pick up an application at the YMCA of Scottsbluff or GPS district office. To learn more, contact Teichroeb at trailswest@ymcaofscottsbluff.org or visit him at the Gering Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Expo at the Gering Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

