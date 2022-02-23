GPS Board of Education names Mario Chavez as GHS principal

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education announced the selection of Mario Chavez as the next principal at Gering High School Friday, Feb. 18.

Currently, Chavez serves as interim principal at GHS, a position he was appointed to in Dec. 2021.

“Since agreeing to serve as interim principal, Mario has proven himself to be a highly capable leader,” Gering Public Schools Superintendent Nicole Regan said in a statement. “Mario has an unwavering dedication to our students that is built on a genuine love of education and a passion to connect and build relationships. These characteristics are also what make him such a strong, supportive leader for the staff at GHS.”

Chavez said he was informed Thursday, Feb. 17 of his selections as the next principal, saying it was a good way to start a five-day break.

“I was elated,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to take over the principalship at Gering High. It’s an honor and a privilege to lead an excellent school with great leadership.”

When the principal position opened, Chavez said he felt qualified to take it on and decided to throw his name in the hat.

“I’ve been the assistant and dean role for three years and felt I had a good shot of being a final candidate and interviewing for the final position,” he said. “For me, I’ve always aspired to be a principal.”

The district publicized the open position before organizing various interview groups for the candidates. Teachers, students, community members and district administrators participated in that process.

“Every one of them said Mario Chavez was the top candidate,” GPS board president BJ Peters said. “It was unanimous. The education business is all about relationships and Mario gets that.”

Peters said Chavez is respected by staff, students, parents and the community during his tenure with the district.

He is proud to work alongside a resilient team of educators and students at GHS who are loyal to the school and uphold its values.

“They have been troopers along this process and just continued to support the school and continued to do what they need to do in classrooms,” Chavez said.

Growing up in the Scottsbluff and Gering area, Chavez graduated Scottsbluff High School in 2000 and continued his education. He enrolled in courses at Chadron State College pursuing a degree in computer science, but within the first semester, Chavez realized that was not for him. Then he pursued a business degree and within the first year at Western Nebraska Community College, he realized he wanted to go into education.

“I just didn’t know at what level, so I started my educational path at the community college level,” he said.

While completing his undergraduate and master’s degree courses, Chavez worked for WNCC as the residence life director for eight years. He then decided to go into secondary education, accepting the director of student outreach at Scottsbluff Public Schools for five years while earning his second bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

As the director of student outreach for SPS, Chavez collaborated with at-risk youth. That knowledge has helped him as interim principal effectively connect with high level students and students who struggle academically to bridge that gap in education.

Chavez has a master’s degree in education administration, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from CSC, and an associate of arts degree from WNCC.

Since 2018, Chavez has work for Gering Public Schools, serving as the dean of students for the Freshman Academy which transitioned to dean of students for grades 9-12 in 2019 through realignment of the newly renovated high school. He moved to the assistant principal role in 2020 where he expanded the career pathway and dual credit opportunities.

“He’s been on the ground floor to get our career pathway programs off the ground, our internship programs – he’s the reason those programs are taking off and being very successful right out of the gate,” Peters said.

Peters said he spoke with all the board members about Chavez’s selection and everyone expressed excitement, knowing he is the right person for that role.

