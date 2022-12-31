 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GPS DECA chapter earns Thrive level to be recognized at international conference

Gering DECA had 9 students place in the top 3 of their competitive events at the Greater Nebraska Regional DECA conference held November 7th 2022 @ West Nebraska Community College. Check out these highlights.

Members of the Gering DECA chapter will be recognized at DECA’s International Career Development Conference this spring for being one of 525 chapters to achieve the Thrive level.

The Bulldogs will travel to Orlando, Florida, April 22-25, 2023. Thrive is one of four campaigns included in DECA’s emerging leader series. It allows chapters to engage with other high-performing chapters and continue to develop a network of collaboration, communications, critical thinking and creativity skills. The campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community.

During the conference, students will receive a commemorative pennant, flag and plaque. They will also have an opportunity to participate in the conference. To earn Thrive-level recognition, Gering students completed two- out of three-chapter campaigns that include a community service campaign, ethical leadership campaign and promotional campaign.

Bulldogs who contributed to the Thrive recognition were Mitchell Moravec, vice president of membership services and Cadence Schleicher, vice president of communications, along with advisor Broc Brown.

Members of the Gering High School DECA student organization.

“It’s an honor to see these students get recognized by the National DECA organization for their efforts in promoting our DECA chapter,” Brown said.

Gering’s DECA chapter earned thrive level on their community service campaign and promotional campaign. Their community service campaign focused on leveraging the generosity of Gering High School students to benefit Skipper’s Cupboard. Students organized and manned a hot chocolate booth during lunch and after school where they raised and donated $150 to Skipper’s Cupboard.

The promotional campaign focused on increased awareness of the Gering DECA chapter and highlight the successes of DECA members. Students developed and maintained a Gering DECA social media presence, primarily on Instagram, to showcase appreciation to local business partners and celebrate chapter successes.

The Bulldogs also produced a conference highlight video that was shared with students enrolled in Introduction to Business to drive chapter growth.

News Editor

Lauren Brant is news editor at the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com. You can reach the Star-Herald newsroom directly by calling 308-632-9040.

