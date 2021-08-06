GPS plans for 'pre-COVID' conditions this upcoming academic year

Routine handwashing and cough and sneeze etiquette will also be taught and monitored and students and staff will also have access to hand sanitizer.

Prior to arriving at school, families are encouraged to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms. The district’s health procedures define a fever as 100 degree Fahrenheit or higher and requires students and staff to stay home until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.

The district will also maintain clean facilities by routinely and frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces daily and between uses when possible. The districts’ partnership with PPHD will continue as PPHD facilitates contact tracing, isolation and quarantines. Students and staff are reminded to stay home when sick and they must be fever free for 24 hours without taking medications before returning to school.

Should students or staff become exposed or come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the district encourages them to get tested and go through PPHD’s COVID-19 symptom screen tool, https://bit.ly/3iTwdr4. Students will continue to be excused for documented COVID-related absences.

The schools’ water fountains will also reopen, but staff and students are encouraged to bring water bottles from home. There will be refilling stations available.