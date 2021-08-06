GPS plans for 'pre-COVID' conditions this upcoming academic year

The school year is approaching and local school districts are prepared for another academic year operating under pandemic response emergency plans that will include staff and students practicing safety measures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gering Public Schools will welcome students back to the classroom with a layered prevention strategy.
“We believe that the very best place for children to learn is in-person,” Superintendent Nicole Regan said in the plan. “That belief informed and shaped every component of our roadmap for the 21-22 school year.”
The district’s roadmap includes graduated safety responses like event capacity, face coverings for unvaccinated persons and restrictive visitations should the community risk dial move to high/severe as well as an end to remote learning as an option for students.
Staff and students who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings. If the community risk dial falls within the orange and red areas, unvaccinated staff and students will be required to wear face masks. That requirement may also be implemented if cases rise in a building and school officials believe it will prevent a school closure, according to the plan.
GPS will also practice social distancing, “with a goal of maintaining three feet between students.”
Routine handwashing and cough and sneeze etiquette will also be taught and monitored and students and staff will also have access to hand sanitizer.
Prior to arriving at school, families are encouraged to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms. The district’s health procedures define a fever as 100 degree Fahrenheit or higher and requires students and staff to stay home until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.
The district will also maintain clean facilities by routinely and frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces daily and between uses when possible. The districts’ partnership with PPHD will continue as PPHD facilitates contact tracing, isolation and quarantines. Students and staff are reminded to stay home when sick and they must be fever free for 24 hours without taking medications before returning to school.
Should students or staff become exposed or come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the district encourages them to get tested and go through PPHD’s COVID-19 symptom screen tool, https://bit.ly/3iTwdr4. Students will continue to be excused for documented COVID-related absences.
The schools’ water fountains will also reopen, but staff and students are encouraged to bring water bottles from home. There will be refilling stations available.
The GPS Board of Education will review the plan and take action at its Aug. 16 board meeting.
The strategies within these plans will be revised at least every six months to reflect local and state guidelines and condition, per American Rescue Plan requirements.
“We believe this plan supports the needs of our students and families while acknowledging the current risk to the health of children, and of those who serve and care for them,” Regan said.
To review the districts’ back to school plans, visit SBPS at https://bit.ly/3i6o8QR and GPS at https://bit.ly/3kZmItq.