Grand jury to review Scotts Bluff County inmate death

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that a 54-year-old inmate in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center died Thursday.

Overman said in a press release that James Strong, of Scottsbluff, had been found unresponsive in a cell at about 3:15 p.m. He had been in a cell by himself.

A responding officer announced a “code blue,” an alert of an urgent medical emergency such as a patient being in cardiac or respiratory arrest. Numerous officers and in-house medical staff responded, Overman said. Valley Ambulance personnel also responded.

Despite resuscitation efforts, Strong was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating, as all in custody deaths are required to be reviewed by a grand jury, according to state statute.

