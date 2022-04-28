Grass fire burns more than a mile along County Road 24

Four departments responded as a fire charred a long expanse of grass Thursday, April 21, east of Scottsbluff.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Gering Fire Department and Minatare Fire Department all dispatched firefighters along County Road 24 near Highland Road. The fire started in a ditch close to Lacy Park.

Assistant Chief Carissa Schank of the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department said her department was alerted to the fire around noon and firefighters had significant sections contained by 1 p.m. “It wasn’t anywhere near out ... we were notified of the fire when we were coming from another fire,” she said.

Firefighters fought both the blaze itself and the weather as strong winds whipped ash and debris around. Schank said the fire burned a mile and a half of grass and damaged a stop sign, a fence and a center pivot. A bridge and power poles were also damaged, according to scanner traffic.

Firefighters also responded to a fire at about 11 a.m. on Seip Canal Road, which was a controlled burn that got of control. Schank said it was a fairly small fire, which firefighters stopped quickly and damaged less than an acre. Minatare and Gering firefighters were on the scene of a third grassfire Thursday afternoon.

Current weather conditions call for people to take precautions Schank said, noting that the area is under a high-wind watch Thursday and a Red Flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Friday.

“Fire can spread very fast under these conditions, which we saw today,” she said.

In the National Weather Service of Cheyenne’s alert, it advised that the Red Flag Warning would be in place in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Friday due to low humidity and strong wind.

Schank said persons planning to burn vegetation and other materials at anytime should also consult with their local fire department about burn permit requirements.

Maunette Loeks, Star-Herald, contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.