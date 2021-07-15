‘Grease’ takes the summer stage for Theatre West this July

Greased Lightning is rolling into town this July as Theatre West presents “Grease” for the summer musical of the season.

This upbeat and high energy show commands the Judy Chaloupka Theater stage as Director Chloe King works to bring real human qualities to the characters popularized by actors like John Travolta and Olivia Newton John in the famous 1978 film.

“Obviously, with how famous the film was, there are such expectations of the show, and the musical script is quite different from the film script,” she said. “What I really wanted to focus on with this production is not just the fun and the glam and the glitz of this world, but also the socio political underpinnings of it.”

King said she wanted to highlight the time period the show takes place and how different it is from today’s society.