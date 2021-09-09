Greenhouse's fig tree continues its nearly half-century legacy

“I was having to give this tree a bath like twice a week,” she said. “I would spray from underneath, and then I’d have to go upstairs and spray down. … It was quite a chore but, hopefully, we’ll keep it going, and keep those little nasty guys out of here.”

After the aphids took the entire fig crop two years ago, the tree was able to produce some figs last year. Knaub said this year has been even better.

In fact, Knaub recently harvested over 4 pounds of figs, which she sold at $5 a pound. She said the fig crop helps fund the greenhouse for things like seeds, soil and its non-profit status.

“The proceeds from that, again, the money just goes into the greenhouse,” she said. “… We’re all volunteers here.”

Knaub said she guesses the tree will keep “figging” until October. After that, the tree loses its leaves until it starts up again around March.

With the tree being as old as it is, though, Knaub said she wants to start taking steps toward preserving it for years to come — in the form of cloning it.

“We’re going to try air layering it, so that way it’s the exact tree, it’s just a new start of it,” she said.