Happy dances for shopping local

I hadn’t been on the other side of one of those vendor tables since my job with the meat locker, until this past weekend, when I helped my friend, Lauri Matisse, run her art booth at the Very Valley Christmas Market in Scottsbluff.

It was always so exciting to see people take interest in her work and even more exciting when they’d actually buy it. It made me realize that if I was relishing every moment I sold someone else’s hard work, I can imagine she, and many other small local business owners, also do a little happy dance every time they make a sale.

That experience solidified the point I had already made earlier on this year to buy almost all of my Christmas, birthday and celebratory gifts from small business owners. Many people have been talking about gift-giving being more difficult this year because of the supply chain shortages, but I’ve found many perfect gifts for friends and family at businesses and shops right here in the valley. There has never been a better time to shop local.

If COVID has taught me anything, it’s that shopping local is something we should all be doing much more throughout the year and every year. We have so many talented entrepreneurs in this area that deserve our business to help them keep going. It brings me joy to think about the little happy dance they might do in their heads every time I buy an item that will make the person receiving the gift do a happy dance as well. That amount of joy will surely get my feet — and yours, I hope — tapping too.

