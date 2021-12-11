Happy dances for shopping local

My first job ever — minus babysitting my siblings and a few neighbor kids — was selling meat for a local meat locker at a farmers market in Omaha when I was a sophomore in high school.
My boss and I would wake up around 3 a.m. to get everything packed up and ready to go so we were on the road by 4. We’d arrive in Omaha around 7 a.m. and take a quick nap before setting up for the market, which opened at 8.
I saw a lot of different people, took in a lot of unique smells and learned a lot about local businesses.
One of my favorite parts of the market was toward the end. When we had extra samples left, I’d take them around to various vendors and use the time to also look at all the different kinds of handmade items or locally grown vegetables that people would bring to sell.
That’s where I first discovered my love for farmers markets, vendor fairs, craft shows and other similar events. The fact that the makers of the items I found so intriguing would be standing right there in front of me made each item feel that much more personal. It wasn’t something that was put together by a piece of machinery in a factory, but a person who carefully thought out each scent put into a candle or every single bead on a piece of jewelry.
Every item was made with purpose, and I have always been drawn to that.
I hadn’t been on the other side of one of those vendor tables since my job with the meat locker, until this past weekend, when I helped my friend, Lauri Matisse, run her art booth at the Very Valley Christmas Market in Scottsbluff.
It was always so exciting to see people take interest in her work and even more exciting when they’d actually buy it. It made me realize that if I was relishing every moment I sold someone else’s hard work, I can imagine she, and many other small local business owners, also do a little happy dance every time they make a sale.
That experience solidified the point I had already made earlier on this year to buy almost all of my Christmas, birthday and celebratory gifts from small business owners. Many people have been talking about gift-giving being more difficult this year because of the supply chain shortages, but I’ve found many perfect gifts for friends and family at businesses and shops right here in the valley. There has never been a better time to shop local.
If COVID has taught me anything, it’s that shopping local is something we should all be doing much more throughout the year and every year. We have so many talented entrepreneurs in this area that deserve our business to help them keep going. It brings me joy to think about the little happy dance they might do in their heads every time I buy an item that will make the person receiving the gift do a happy dance as well. That amount of joy will surely get my feet — and yours, I hope — tapping too.