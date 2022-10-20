Hard work pays off for marching bands at Old West Band Fest

Throngs of people gathered around Broadway Saturday to hear some of the Panhandle’s best marching bands thunder down the street. The Old West Band Fest was the culmination of hard work and dedication from hundreds of talented band students.

“We practice every day,” Emily Hauck, the Gering High School band director, said. “We practice marching around the track and we practice our field show as many times as we can in a 45-minute class period. The thing I enjoy most is working with the students and seeing them grow.”

Gering’s middle school and high school marched in the Broadway parade. Scottsbluff and Alliance also had its high school and middle school bands compete. The Bayard and Mitchell high school bands rounded out the marchers.

Bands ranged in size from less than two dozen to almost 100 members.

From 15th Street northward, they marched while playing a selection of tunes, cheered on by hundreds of energetic family members and spectators.

“I like being able to hang out with my peers and watch other bands perform,” Gering sophomore Zephaniah Henderson, a baritone horn player, said of the day’s events.

Hauck said music is something that can bring a community together. It’s an important aspect of what’s taught in schools.

“We’re all like, ‘Good job!’ It’s not a competition as much as it is a celebration of music,” she said. “I also love looking at all the other (bands’) uniforms and the cadences they do, how they hold their instruments. It’s all very different with different traditions.”

After the parade, the Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff high school bands — as well as the high school band from Hershey — participated in a field competition at the Bluffs Middle School football field.

There, they were able to perform the intricate marches they’d do to rally crowds at a football game. Judges with a combined 117 years of teaching analyzed both the parade and field portions.

Each judge was tasked with monitoring something different. Randy Raines, a fifth-year Old West Band Fest judge who taught for 21 years at Gering High School, looked at how they marched.

“I was (judging) the marching, the style,” he said. “How they marched together, how they held their instruments and how energetic they were … there were a couple bands doing that really well.”

The bands received ratings from 1 to 5, with 1 being the best possible “superior” rating. The bands weren’t competing with other. Each score was how well the judges thought their individual performance was.

This was a moment of anticipation. Students had practiced long, hard hours to get to this point.

“We have this thing called early morning band. We come to our school at 7:30 and we’re ready to play,” Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, drum major of the Alliance High School band, said.

He explained how the band plays on the school’s practice football field, making sure they perform every march until everything’s correct.

“We had a couple days before today where we ran our show in the wind. It was hard but we pushed through it. That’s what I’d say we’re known for. We push through things no matter what the conditions are,” he added.

His fellow Alliance drum major Emily McCune said marching in the parade is something that can make underclassmen especially nervous, but that the band powered through.

“It’s definitely a different environment than a homecoming parade or a parade downtown. I think they did very well,” she said.

Raines and the other judges agreed. Alliance High School’s band received a superior rating for their parade and field performances, as did the Scottsbluff High School. Gering High School received a superior for their parade performance and an excellent, or 2” for their field show.

No school received lower than an excellent rating. Alliance Middle School and Bayard High school received this score for their parade routines. The Scottsbluff and Gering middle school bands, and the Mitchell high school band, were given superior ratings.

Hershey High School’s band returned to Lincoln County with a superior score for its field performance.

When presented with their trophies, representatives from each school performed their own special salute, keeping things formal throughout. Once the awards were over, the drum majors ran back cheering and celebrated with their bands.