Hardin comments on goals after winning District 48 seat

Brian Hardin, a businessman from Gering, has won the race to succeed outgoing Sen. John Stinner in the Nebraska Legislature.

Hardin defeated his general election opponent, Bridgeport farmer and rancher Don Lease II, by just 444 votes. He received 5,456 and Lease received 5,012.

“We’re very excited about it,” Hardin said. “I’m looking forward to serving the people of District 48. There are lots of fascinating challenges coming up in the immediate future and not-too-distant future.”

District 48 includes all of Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties after redistricting. Lease actually had higher vote totals than Hardin in the latter two counties. In Banner County, he beat Hardin 213 votes to 143. In Kimball County, he received 756 votes to Hardin’s 444.

But in Scotts Bluff County, Hardin erased the deficit. The county saw 4,869 voters cast their ballots for him, while only 4,043 voted for Lease.

Hardin said tax reform will be a large part of his focus while serving in the Unicameral. Following the likes of states such as Wyoming and South Dakota, he supported introducing a broad base sales tax.

“We need to come up with a comprehensive tax reform system,” he said. “We need to stop with the half-measures.”

This, he said, could help in drawing both workers and job creators to Nebraska.

When it comes to representing all three counties under his jurisdiction, the Senator-elect said it would be a “unique challenge.” Kimball County in particular, he added, will have lots going on with the Department of Defense and the U.S. military revamping the missile silos in the area.

Hardin said the multibillion-dollar project could end up being the largest in terms of cost and scope undertaken by the government in recent memory. He said the Kimball and Banner county area could turn into a hub of activity for workers.

“That’s enormous for this area, so we’ll have to keep a sharp eye on all of that,” he said. He said he wants residents to be safe, to be aware of economic booms and busts that might occur, and that the federal government should leave the area better than when they found it.

Hardin said his predecessor Stinner, who represented just Scotts Bluff County during his Unicameral tenure, has done “an amazing job” with fiscal responsibilities and being the chair of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

Stinner, having already served two consecutive terms, was ineligible to run again. Hardin will be one of a presumptive 13 new senators in the legislature come 2023.