Harvest season picking up momentum

Early run sugar beets, silage and high moisture corn, sorghum and soybeans coming out of the fields during this year’s harvest is on pace with a five-year-average, according to data released by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Dry edible bean harvest is nearing the half way mark behind last year’s progress.

Western Sugar Cooperative opened for early run on sugar beets at the Scottsbluff location on Sept. 19 and will be open to regular harvest on Oct. 6.

“We have currently harvested about 8% of the crop,” Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar’s vice president of agriculture for the south region, said. “Everything is in early harvest and next week we’ll get regular harvest going in all locations.”

As of Thursday, Sept. 29, with about 8% of the crop harvested across the valley, early sugar beets were averaging 15.96% sugar with a 2.38 tare and 1.62% sugar loss to molasses (SLM).

Darnell said early crop estimates are 26.7 tons per acre with 17% sugar, not what sugar beet growers have seen in the past few years.

“Mother Nature’s thrown a lot of curveballs at us this year and the crop is just not yielding like it has been in years past,” he said.

Leo Hoehn, a sugar beet, wheat and corn grower, said the sugar beet crop will be less than last year because of a decrease in acres planted and predicted low yields.

“One thing that’s happening this year is that the beet crop is going to be about 30% less than it was last year,” he said. “They’ve lost 17% of their acreage and the crop is going to be about six and a half to six tons less than it was last year. So overall, the crop’s going to be about 30% smaller than it was last year and, consequently, there will be that much less beet pulp for feed.”

In addition to early run sugar beet harvest, Hoehn said he has custom harvesters in the field cutting high moisture corn for livestock feed. He said the corn harvest outlook is better than that estimated for sugar beets.

“It’s not going to be a bin buster, but it’s pretty good,” Hoehn said. “Certainly not above average, but it’s certainly better than the sugar beets and the beans. I don’t have any beans but I hear that they’re not real overwhelming either.”

Nick Kepler was driving the grain cart in a Hoehn corn field on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and reported moisture at 26% and yield coming in at 177 bushels per acre.

“A 177, that’s disappointing, I expected it to be 200 or better,” Hoehn said.

For the Hoehn field, that’s 40-50 bushels less than expected, 20% down from what is already predicted to be a below average year according to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s Hybrid-Maize crop model.

Low and varied corn yields could be attributed to late above-average temperatures across the valley. Kepler said the corn was drying down faster than expected.

“As fast as it’s drying down, we’re bringing in another combine to get across it,” he said.

“With two combines, we should be done on this ranch by Saturday night, I hope,” Hoehn said. “Then we can forget about this year, put this year in the rearview mirror.”

