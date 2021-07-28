Hastings College music, theater students receive honors, scholarships

Related to this story
“The bull-boat of the Missouri and other western rivers was a type of craft unknown except on those streams. It was of ancient use among the I…
Gering shares its current stance on the health standards proposed by the state board of education.
A city-wide project to open up the alleys in Gering began back in May and is expected to take four or five years.
A track and casino is proposed on a 104-acre site on the south side of Gering, nestled between Five Rocks Road and Highway 71. Features would include a 5/8 mile track, six stall barns, a paddock viewing area, a grandstand, a rooftop terrace and a parking lot with 780 parking spaces.
A look back at this week over the decades.
Parents, students and other patrons packed the Gering City Council chamber Monday night to witness a huge step forward in a long-awaited Gerin…
Superintendent’s Honor Roll 4.0 GPA
Riverside Discovery Center celebrated World Chimpanzee Day with chimp conservation activities on Saturday, July 17.
Ridenour, of Omaha, announced his candidacy in mid-May.
Gering librarian Sherry Preston reviews 'The Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah.