‘Hear the Heartbeat’ campaign begins

With nearly a year under its belt, Options Pregnancy Center has already served numerous clients with free ultrasounds, nurse consultations, support groups, parenting classes and many other services. Now, the center hopes to expand one of its services.

Through the end of this year, Options Pregnancy Center will be running the “Hear the Heartbeat” campaign to raise $125,000 for a new ultrasound machine with heartbeat detection capabilities, which board president Meagan Stobel said is huge for new mothers.

“We were gifted an ultrasound machine before we got started, and it was a huge blessing, because we have one and we can do ultrasounds,” she said. “But … it’s really important when an expectant mom comes in, and she gets to see her baby for the first time on the ultrasound that she can hear the heartbeat, and our current machine doesn’t have that capability.”

Stobel said the center is seeking donations from individuals, families, churches and businesses—anyone who would be willing to help new moms “hear the heartbeat.” By the end of the year, the center will evaluate the funds to see what their purchasing options will be.