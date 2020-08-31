Heath readies for new role

Pat Heath wasn’t looking for a public service job back in 1981 in North Platte, but a chance experience led him to what has now been a 39-year career in city government.
Over the next few months, Heath will take on the position of city administrator in Gering, having served as director of public works since 2004. City administrator Lane Danielzuk has announced his intention to retire at the end of the year.
Born and raised in North Platte, Heath was looking for a job with a construction outfit building an overpass in 1981. When he arrived at the location where applications were being accepted and saw a line of about 200 people waiting at 7:30 a.m., he just kept on going. He knew the City of North Platte had an opening for an electrical lineman, so he went there to apply, but was told the position had been filled the day before. However, the lady at the counter said there was an opening in the water department.
“I said, ‘I know nothing about water other than it comes out of the faucet,’” Heath said.
He was told to just take the application and fill it out anyway. Low and behold, he got the job.
“I thought about this, and about a year later, i thought I should go thank her, but she had retired,” Heath said. “I don’t remember who it was, but, 39 years later, here I am. Still in this field, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
He began in North Platte’s water and wastewater department, working his way up the department ladder as far as he could. A state inspector told Heath about an opening in Gering. After putting off making a phone call for a while, Heath finally reached out, and started with the City of Gering in August 1991 as water/wastewater superintendent. Over the years, he has also had oversight of the city’s stormwater compliance, and even filled the city engineer slot on an interim basis.
As he prepares to become city administrator, Heath is both excited and nervous, which is good, he said.
“You never want to go into something overconfident,” he said. “I don’t know everything. I’ve worked for two cities. I’ve watched how two cities operate, and watched how the administration operates, but there are some things that I don’t know. I didn’t really pay attention to what happens on the administrative side, so there are quite a few things I’ve got to learn.”
Heath said he has a good understanding of budgeting, but there are some things associated with revenues that he will have to learn. LB 840 and TIF processes with developers will be new for him as well.
“Those are things I’ve got to learn, and I’m anxious to learn,” Heath said.
Over the past couple of years, Heath said he has been mulling over the prospect of applying to be city administrator, and he felt the time was right, and he believes in his vision for the city and where it should be going.
“I’ve always felt that we’re close enough to the Front Range that we ought to see some of that spillover growth,” Heath said. “The people that don’t want to live in the congestion and put up with the hour commute every day to and from work, but still want to stay within that day’s drive or few hours’ drive and go over to football games or baseball games or go see their family that lives there, I’ve always felt that we could do better at that. We could position ourselves better, and that’s one thing I’ve always thought.”
When he goes to another city, Heath said he makes it a point to look at what’s happening in those communities, especially the entrances to the community. He uses places such as Sugarland, Texas, and Fort Collins, Colorado, as examples of cities that are “doing it right.”
“I’ve always thought to myself when I drive in,” he said, “you think, ‘OK, if I’m looking to move here, would I want to just instantly seeing what I see as my first impression? Would I think about living here?’ Some cities you come in and go, ‘Oh, geez.’ And other cities, you go, ‘Man, this is beautiful.’”
While Gering isn’t destined to be a Fort Collins or Sugarland, Heath said portions of what works there can be brought to Gering, especially along portions of the North 10th Street corridor as well as East M Street, Five Rocks and Kimball Avenue.
“The (2017) eclipse really was a thing that made me think about that more,” he said. “There were so many people who came up here from Colorado who had never been here, had always passed through on the highway, but they went, ‘We’re going to come back here and vacation here.’”
Heath would like to see more people make Gering their hometown, much like he and wife Shellie and their girls.
“They’ve grown up here,” Heath said. “This is their hometown now, and it’s turned into our hometown. This is where we’re at, and this is where we plan to stay. We love the community. I’ve enjoyed serving the public. It’s been an honor to serve the public, and it will be an honor so serve the public as administrator. We’ve just grown to love this community.”
