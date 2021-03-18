Heavy, wet snow causes power outages, road closures

A spring storm brought heavy, wet snow and rain to the region over the weekend, causing road closures and power outages.
With a few exceptions, roads in the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming were closed Sunday night and Monday. Some road sections were reopening slowly Monday, but most remained closed.
Snowfall totals ranged from a few inches up to 19 inches in the Wildcat Hills south of Gering and 18.5 inches in Harrison, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
Reports from Sunday indicated 12.5 inches in Gering, 5 to 9 inches for Scottsbluff, 10 inches at Agate Fossil Beds, 7 inches in Marsland near Hemingford, 8 inches in Chadron, 7 inches in Alliance and 16.5 inches in Harrisburg.
High West Energy in the southern Panhandle reported power outages impacting 2,600 members early Monday morning. Crews had restored power to all but about 600 by 8:30 a.m.
Several other power companies and cities with their own electric systems had reported power outages as well, however, most were repaired and back online by Monday morning.
Schools were closed for Scottsbluff and Gering as well as Alliance, Banner County, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Kimball, Leyton, Mitchell, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Sidney and Sioux County. Chadron State College, Eastern Wyoming College and the Scottsbluff, Alliance and Sidney campuses of Western Nebraska Community College were all closed.
At the NWS offices in Cheyenne, meteorologist Matthew Brothers said snowfall was at 30.8 inches with 8-foot drifts in the parking lot.
Brothers said the storm in the Panhandle started with primarily rain on Saturday before turning into a snow event. The initial bands of snow started in the southern Panhandle Saturday afternoon, dropping 3.5 inches of snow on Banner County within about three hours.
Temperatures warmed during the day Saturday, causing the rainfall Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
“We did see blizzard conditions a lot for the northern Panhandle near Chadron and into Sioux County,” Brothers said. “We got reports of 50 mph wind gusts and visibility as low as 100 yards for extended periods of time.”
The storm was a strong, slow-moving one, helping generate the snowfall and rain.
“There is just a lot of moisture being brought up with this very mature system,”Brothers said. “It was drawing moisture up not only from the Gulf of Mexico, but also the tropical Pacific. A lot of moisture and a lot of strong dynamics going on with this storm that helped bring a lot of snow, and heavy, wet snow to the area.”
Nebraska Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer Doug Hoevet said the area was hit hard by the storm and crews have been working day and night since the storm started.
“We had a lot of hard, wind-driven, blowing snow, not only in Nebraska, from Sidney or so to the west, but also all the way across Wyoming as well into the Rawlins area,” Hoevet said.
Hoevet said District 5 was borrowing equipment from neighboring districts to help with snow removal, and he said he’s been told the same is happening in southeastern Wyoming. Wyoming DOT is pulling rotary plows — the big, truck-mounted snowblowers — from all across the state.
“Wyoming, they get winter,” Hoevet said, “so they’ve got a lot of equipment anyway. The fact that they were witnessing that sizable amount of drifting is kind of surprising on the one hand because of the magnitude of it, but when you look at the overall region that was covered from Rawlins to basically Sidney on the east-west legs, and then I-25 from south of Cheyenne to Denver, they’ve gotten sizable amounts of snow, too ... When you look at it, there’s a lot of snow to move.”
In Nebraska, Interstate 80 remained closed from the Wyoming border east to Grand Island by as of Monday. Hoevet said the closings to the east of Sidney weren’t due to local conditions, but rather for what motorists would encounter as they travel west. By Tuesday, eastbound lanes of I-80 were opened from Big Springs, and westbound lanes had opened as far as Elm Creek. Most highways in the Panhandle had reopened by Tuesday.
“The road conditions would allow traffic to drive on them, but once you get to the place where the road is physically closed from snow drifting and snow removal equipment trying to get the road open, you need to have a place for people to eat and get fuel and stay,” Hoevet said.
“The roadway here may be fine, but the roadway south of town may be impassable. We don’t want to send people into a situation where they can’t get to a destination.”
Hoevet said the best bet for potential travelers is to check Nebraska 511 to see road conditions and closures.
“It’s difficult to ask people to be patient when they look out onto the road in front of them and say, ‘Hey. This road is clean and dry,’ but down the road it could be drifted,” Hoevet said.
“We’ve got crews out. We’ve had crews out the whole time. We’ve got a lot of equipment, and it’s just a function that moving that much snow, it’s heavy and it’s wet. Everybody’s seen that now trying to scoop your own sidewalk, and it takes a lot of equipment trying to break open some of those drifts. Our trucks can push a lot of snow, but some of those have drifted and when that snow gets wind-driven it gets crusted over and you’ve pretty much got to use the rotary plows to cut through it rather than just push it over.”
Over the next few days, Brothers said there was a chance of another inch or so of snow Monday night and a possibility of more Tuesday night, but through the week, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s to near 60 by the weekend with dry conditions.