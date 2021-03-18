Heavy, wet snow causes power outages, road closures

“The road conditions would allow traffic to drive on them, but once you get to the place where the road is physically closed from snow drifting and snow removal equipment trying to get the road open, you need to have a place for people to eat and get fuel and stay,” Hoevet said.

“The roadway here may be fine, but the roadway south of town may be impassable. We don’t want to send people into a situation where they can’t get to a destination.”

Hoevet said the best bet for potential travelers is to check Nebraska 511 to see road conditions and closures.

“It’s difficult to ask people to be patient when they look out onto the road in front of them and say, ‘Hey. This road is clean and dry,’ but down the road it could be drifted,” Hoevet said.

“We’ve got crews out. We’ve had crews out the whole time. We’ve got a lot of equipment, and it’s just a function that moving that much snow, it’s heavy and it’s wet. Everybody’s seen that now trying to scoop your own sidewalk, and it takes a lot of equipment trying to break open some of those drifts. Our trucks can push a lot of snow, but some of those have drifted and when that snow gets wind-driven it gets crusted over and you’ve pretty much got to use the rotary plows to cut through it rather than just push it over.”