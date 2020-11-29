For police officers and all law enforcement, here’s to you. It seems right now there are so many people who don’t understand what you do, let alone why you do it. On those days when you’re yelled at, hit, spit on and called any number of names by people who don’t care that you’re just a person trying to do a job and get home safely to your spouse and kids, remember there are people who respect you and appreciate you for what you do to keep the rest of us safe.

For teachers who are trying their best to educate our young people, here’s to you. The world of education changed drastically for us locally in March when the schools went dark. As the new school year rolled in, teachers have been tasked with working with students in new ways, in new environments and under more and more difficult circumstances. We know you’ll have days when you sit in your classroom looking around wondering what you can do to help that kid who just doesn’t seem to get it. But you keep trying because it’s what you do. They may not understand it right now, but the students you have today will figure out how much you cared and wanted them to succeed.