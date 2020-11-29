As I sat at home the other night on the downward side of getting through a bout of COVID-19 that knocked me down for a couple of weeks, I took some time to think about the people in our world right now.
There are so many of us who are struggling, sometimes just needing someone to acknowledge that struggle and say they care. It’s during this time of thought that a 1989 song by The Call kept coming to my mind. The song is called “Let the Day Begin,” but the lyrics are a salute to people in different roles and situations. The chorus sums it up with, “Here’s to you my little loves with blessings from above, now let the day begin.”
I want to take a few minutes of your time to salute and honor some folks who may be at a loss for what to do.
For all of the doctors, nurses, technicians and so many others working long hours with no end in sight, here’s to you. We know you’re risking your own health and the health of your own family to take care of people who have a virus that has no rhyme or reason for anything it does to people. On those days when you want to throw up your hands and scream in frustration, know there are people praying for you, for your safety and for your sanity.
For first responders, EMTs and firefighters, here’s to you. You’re in a new world yourself where you have to wonder if every patient is one who might infect you or your team. As you rush toward situations where the average citizen is looking for a way to get away, think about those people you are helping and those who love them.
For police officers and all law enforcement, here’s to you. It seems right now there are so many people who don’t understand what you do, let alone why you do it. On those days when you’re yelled at, hit, spit on and called any number of names by people who don’t care that you’re just a person trying to do a job and get home safely to your spouse and kids, remember there are people who respect you and appreciate you for what you do to keep the rest of us safe.
For teachers who are trying their best to educate our young people, here’s to you. The world of education changed drastically for us locally in March when the schools went dark. As the new school year rolled in, teachers have been tasked with working with students in new ways, in new environments and under more and more difficult circumstances. We know you’ll have days when you sit in your classroom looking around wondering what you can do to help that kid who just doesn’t seem to get it. But you keep trying because it’s what you do. They may not understand it right now, but the students you have today will figure out how much you cared and wanted them to succeed.
For the preachers who are constantly being asked why the world is the way it is today, here’s to you. God has called you to a mission field that is constantly changing. Your congregation is filled with people who may have lost loved ones or been sick themselves. Those people are angry, they’re sad, they’re confused, they’re filled with any number of emotions and levels of frustration. And they come to you for help even though you don’t have the answers. On some level, we all understand that preachers are people too, but they don’t generally see the preacher sitting in the sanctuary sobbing over the loss of their own family member and seeking their own answers.
For new parents bringing a child into this strange new world, here’s to you. With each generation, it seems to become more and more difficult to raise your kids. All you want as a parent some days is for your kid to grow up and not be a butthead. Honestly. On top of all the other stresses of life, you have chosen to bring a new life into the world. There will be good days and there will be days when you just want to spend a few extra minutes in bed getting the rest that has escaped you. There will be days when you want to spend a few extra minutes in the shower, feeling it to be a sanctuary where nobody can see the stress of wondering if you’re going to be able to afford the mortgage or if the baby is going to get over that cough. But you carry on because that’s what parents do.
For you reading this column, here’s to you. I don’t know what your struggles might be, but I’m praying for you. If you’re like me, you’re tired. You’re tired of the worry. You’re tired of segments of society who just can’t seem to get along with each other. You’re tired of wondering how you’re going to get that project done at work or whether the car will start today and get you to work. You’re tired of all of it.
But you keep going because that’s what strong people do.
“Here’s to you my little loves with blessings from above, now let the day begin.”
